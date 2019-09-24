Are paediatric fractures different?

A multicentric Indian study involving 9,496 children has indicated the fracture rate is as high as 9.4%. Incidence of fractures is more common in boys than girls. About half of these fractures occur in children between 10-14 years.

Common fracture injuries

Accidental fall during recreational activities is the most common mechanism of injury in paediatric fractures. The natural reflex to outstretch the arm when one falls can lead to fractures in the upper limbs: around wrists, elbows and collar bones. They are commonly termed as FOOSH injuries (Fall Onto Outstretched Hand). They account for more than 50% of all fractures in children. Other common injuries are around the ankle joint, which can be an injury to soft tissues — ankle sprains or fractures. Active participation by children and adolescents in contact sports like football and basketball, which increases the chances for injuries to knee ligaments, leading to instability and pain.

The difference

Paediatric fractures differ from adult bone fractures. Young children have softer bone due to high collagen which may bend, buckle or break on one side as compared to complete fractures in adults. The ends of long bones in children have developing growth plates which are responsible for the increase in the length of each bone. Growth plate injuries account for 15%-20% of paediatric fractures. It needs proper diagnosis to avoid long-term complications.

Dos and don’ts

In case of suspected injury, what should parents or immediate caretakers should do or not do:

Dos

Isolate the child.

In case of open wounds, wash with running water / cold water.

In case of closed injuries, keep ice packs over the injured area.

If any visible deformities, splint the area to prevent further deformities.

Don’ts

Don’t use hot water/ heat therapy or massage.

Do not apply tight compressive bandages around the area and limit physical activity.

Pain, swelling, discoloration of the skin with or without obvious deformity are the usual signs of fracture. Rest, ice packs, compression and elevation (RICE) are recommended immediately.

(The author is paediatric orthopaedic consultant, SPARSH Hospital)