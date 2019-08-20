Are rains a hurdle for getting fit?

Every year, we wait for the monsoon to greet us with some rains and relief from the scorching summer heat. However, at the same time, fitness enthusiasts find it difficult to head to the gym for a regular workout. These apps are a solution for you to continue your exercise routine despite the rains.

Trifecta: Trifecta is a platform that focuses on functional fitness training whether you’re working out at home or at the gym. It is useful for people who perform CrossFit training as it caters to their exercise and dietary needs. The app provides a daily workout routine, nutrition tracker and has useful tools like kilo-to-pound converter.

SQUATS: SQUATS is an online consultation platform to seek professional help for one’s fitness and health goals. The platform offers customised diet and fitness plans created by a team of expert fitness consultants. It is also personalised as it offers uniquely tailored diet plans and fitness goal-tracking.

7 Minute Fitness: This app allows one to customise a workout. One can choose from a bunch of workouts such as the Classic, Leg Workout, Butt Workout or a 30-day challenge where the app will track daily workouts and help one achieve the goal. Each workout set has detailed instructions for the exercises it involves along with demonstrative videos. That does make sense because if you are spending only about 7-10 minutes a day on working out your body, it better be efficient.

MyFitnessPal: Once an account is created on the service, the app will create a calorie intake goal based on the information provided such as age, height, weight, daily activity, fitness goals etc. Post this, the user can add their daily food intake and exercises they do to get a summarised view at the end of the day. Further, this also helps to track progress made which is then displayed under the Progress tab.

Interval Timer: Intervals or breaks between workouts are important. What’s even more important is the duration of these intervals. A shorter interval might put a lot of pressure on the body while an interval, if too long, takes away the core purpose of workout, i.e. endurance.

(Courtesy: SQUATS - fitness platform)