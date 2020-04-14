As bitter as it can get

The risk and fear of diabetic patients getting infected with Covid-19 is a cause for concern as they are at a higher risk of developing complications of Covid-19 infection compared to the non-diabetic population. In countries like China, Italy and Spain, it has been noted that the risk of death due to Covid-19 infection in diabetic patients has increased by up to 30 to 40%. Hence it is very important that diabetic patients take extra care to try and avoid Covid-19 infection.

There are two reasons why patients with diabetes and Covid-19 virus infection can become severely ill. Firstly, the immune system (defence against infection) is compromised and relatively weaker in diabetic patients. Secondly, any infection, be it viral or bacterial, will thrive if the blood sugars are high.

Here are some care tips for diabetic

patients:

Have all the contact details of the hospital, pharmacy, tele-consultation numbers in case you need them.

Keep an eye on your blood glucose levels by checking at home with a glucose meter

which can help avoid complications due to high or low blood glucose levels.

If you develop flu-like symptoms (cough, difficulty in breathing, fever) it’s better to seek professional help from your doctor.

Any infection will raise your blood glucose levels and also increase your fluid requirements, hence it’s important to drink sufficient water to avoid dehydration whilst monitoring blood sugar levels.

Ensure you have a good supply of medications (tablets, insulin), glucose meter strips, insulin needles and insulin pens. Have at least 2-3 weeks extra supply at home, for the quarantine

Make sure you have access to enough food.

Ensure you know how to treat hypoglycaemia ( low blood sugars ) at home. If the blood sugar is below 70, one tablet of Hypotab will bring your sugar level to normal within minutes

If you live alone, ensure that people you know are aware that you have diabetes

and that you may need assistance during an emergency.

If you develop Covid-19 or any other infection, it’s advisable to consult your doctor as you may need a change in medications or your insulin dosage may need to be altered.

During the lockdown period, one could make use of the tele-consultation facility to consult the doctor from home.

If you become unwell, develop nausea, vomiting, dehydration you will need to seek immediate medical help. Emergency departments in all hospitals will be open 24 hours.

Diet is an essential part of diabetes management. Following are the diet recommendations:

Try to eat foods with low glycemic index like whole wheat chapati, wheat noodles, vegetables etc.

Avoid fried foods.

Limit eating foods with high sugars, carbohydrates, and fat.

Eat more protein food like fish, meat,eggs, milk, beans etc.

Eat green leafy vegetables.

Eat one fruit a day either an apple, pear, papaya or pomegranate.

Try and do exercises like yoga.

