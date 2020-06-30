Be cool, stay calm

Our lives have completely turned around, especially with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic making us spend a lot of time indoors. This has really spiked the usage of electrical appliances in homes which has, in turn, increased energy consumption and cost of cooling.

Apart from trying to maintain a balance of the new norms of professional and personal life, heat and humidity are also creating a need for instant respite along with safety.

Many times, we crank the AC low to various degrees in order to feel cool enough.

However, it is important to have the temperature of the home-run AC between 24-30 degrees Celsius and the humidity should remain between 40-70 percent to attain proper cooling and to keep pathogens away.

Although the AC is one of the fastest ways to cool, it is only once the bill comes that our jaws drop down to the floor. Moreover, it is also important to have clean air at home hence recirculation of air generally done by the AC is not good especially during this time. Therefore, opting for cooling appliances like a cooler is advisable as it focuses more on fresh air.

ACs don’t come cheap as they contribute to higher bills and hence air coolers can be considered as a better alternative since they are not only economical and portable but are also energy efficient. Air coolers and fans work well with ventilation, which helps in maintaining good indoor air quality. Due to the current situation, experts advise free circulation of air inside homes to avoid infections. Since coolers work best with doors and windows open, it allows fresh air to flow freely. While it is easy to turn up that AC, air cooler and fan to cool down, there are other ways to ensure that your home and you stay cool, comfortable and safe during the lockdown.

A green zone

Whether your house is surrounded by a range of plants from ferns to flowers or your window is the picture of palm trees and lots of leaves outside, plants will keep your homes cooler along with getting rid of heat and toxins in the air.

So, create cool green zones for your family by simply nurturing a few plants or opening your window to some greenery and enjoy the cooling.

Cross ventilation

Temperatures generally fluctuate during the day, so the best time to get some pleasant and cool breeze into your rooms is from 5 am to 8 am and 8 pm to 10 pm. This is how you can control room temperatures easily by simply opening and closing doors and windows at the right time.

Switch off more

Generally, many electronics or anything connected to a socket tends to get heated up especially when it’s left idle for a long period of time. This creates more heat for your room. While this notion is underrated, it will surely make a difference in not only cooling your home but also help you save on your electricity bills.

(The author is vice-president, appliance business, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Ltd.)