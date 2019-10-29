Be good to your skin, nourish it

Has the festive season left your skin feeling dry? Do you often get eruptions and acne? Does your skin turn oily after getting exposed to the sun?

If your answer to these questions is yes, then it is time to take good care of your skin as it needs help. Read on to know how you can get glowing skin:

Say yes to antioxidants

Pollution and usage of preservatives in foods increases the production of free radicals in our body. Free radicals are the charged by-products of metabolism which has the ability of damaging cells leading to wrinkle formation. Antioxidants are highly needed to stop this free radical damage in the body. Green tea, highly pigmented fresh fruits, vegetables, raw turmeric etc are good sources of antioxidants.

Protein to the rescue

The skin remains firm due to collagen, which is mainly a kind of protein. Insufficient protein intake may hamper collagen formation leading to the development of patchy and dark skin, wrinkles and fine lines. Consume a good amount of high quality protein — eggs, meat, fish, dairy products — to meet the daily protein requirement.

Vitamin C is key

Vitamin C plays a dual role in keeping the skin healthy. It works as a potent antioxidant to fight against free radical damage and prevents the production of fine lines, wrinkle and dead cell. Gooseberry, guava, papaya, orange, lime etc are some of the richest sources of vitamin C which must be included in the diet.

Water is a lifeline

To keep the skin hydrated, it is essential to drink around three litres of water on a daily basis. Incorporate detox water and fresh juices, too.

(The author is nutritionist & founder, MY22BMI)