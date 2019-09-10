Boost happy hormones

Happiness is definitely subjective, more so for women. While some may feel happy at the sight of flowers, others may be happy basking in the sunshine. But when happiness comes from within, it takes different connotations.

It’s thus essential that women load up on their happy hormones or else it kills their spirit, decelerates their pace and constantly challenges their coping mechanism.

Estrogen and progesterone are the most important sex hormones for a woman as they do not do just the work of bringing on the menstrual cycle every month but also affect her mood and personality.

Estrogen increases the production of serotonin and this happy musketeer, in turn, enhances the mood, sexual function, dispels fear and anxiety and opens the doors to better clarity and focus.

In the gut, serotonin promotes satiety, nutrient absorption and digestion while also downplaying food cravings. Flaxseeds, strawberries, peaches, pistachios, walnuts, dried prunes and apricots and red wine are good sources of phytoestrogen. Women should look to include these foods as part of their daily diet. But remember that estrogen plays the good role when it is balanced with progesterone. Very high levels of estrogen or poor estrogen:progesterone ratios could increase the risk of breast cancer, lead to mood swings and irregular menstrual cycles. So it’s important to keep a watch on your cycles and the changes they exhibit through stress, menopause and other life phases.

(The author is nutritionist & food coach)