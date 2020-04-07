Booster dose

The need of the hour in this pandemic crisis is prevention which is any day better than cure. What better way to follow this now when the whole family is at home (totally dependant on homemade food) than preparing dishes with natural immunity booster dense foods to keep viral, bacterial infections away. It is desirable to choose foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, herbs, etc., which are potent in immunity-boosting and enjoy them.

Mix and match all such ingredients to accrue their multiple benefits, and develop resistance to keep infections at bay. Although the rate of assimilation by the body differs from person to person, a sense of well-being is experienced from within when such foods are consumed in good quality and quantity. Many of these foods are rich in antioxidants, isoflavonoids, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial properties, which support and supercharge our immune system.

Basically, intake of foods rich in Vitamins A, C, E, proteins, minerals like zinc, probiotics, omega 3 fatty acids and plenty of warm water, help to detox and build a resilient healthy body. Regular intake of one or two cups of green tea also helps in immunity boosting. Here are some sources to boost immunity:

Bright orange and green coloured fruits, vegetables and greens rich in Vitamin A and C.

Carrots, beetroot, spinach, mint, cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli and capsicum, sweet potato, cucumber, gooseberry.

All citrus fruits, kiwi, mango, papaya, pineapple, guava, pomegranate.

Almonds, walnuts (for omega 3 fatty acids), flax seeds, pumpkin and sunflower seeds (for zinc), sesame (Vit E) and apricots.

Curd is the best source of probiotics and also fermented batters for idlis, dosa.

Coconut water, turmeric, ginger, and pepper.

Drinking water in good quantity is a great way to improve the assimilation of nutrients, keeping the body hydrated and also to flush out toxins.

Instead of drinking plain water, add value by infusing flavours and steeping the brew with a few leaves of tulsi/mint/lemongrass, cardamom, etc. and enjoy. Use them in rotation each day of the week. It is imperative to drink more water during summers.

Soups: Tomato, carrot, beetroot, spinach, and cabbage can be used to make invigorating soups with a dash of pepper, salt, and lime juice.

Salads: While using raw fruits and vegetables for salads, always wash them well and then peel them. Wash them again before grating or chopping them. As a precaution, wash the items first in plain water and then in a dilute solution of potassium permanganate to get rid of any residue.

Salads can be prepared in different combinations of one’s choice and garnished with toasted and crushed nuts like almonds, walnuts, sesame seeds, pumpkin and sunflower seeds which contribute greatly towards boosting immunity.

It is a good value addition to make hung-curd at home and add a few dollops to salads, as it also makes the salad a sumptuous snack (with probiotic content).

Infusions (or Tisanes): Ginger— dry or fresh — can be used by boiling with turmeric powder and after straining, enjoyed with a dash of lime juice.

Buttermilk with ground cucumber juice with a dash of ginger and salt makes for a nourishing thirst quencher.

Lemon syrup, amla syrup and ginger syrups come in handy for use. Make a syrup with either sugar or jaggery, cool it and stir in lime, amla or ginger juice (with an optional pinch of salt). This can be stored in a bottle. To make one serving, stir in 4 tsp in a glass of chilled water and serve.

Curdy dips: Can be made with various fruit or vegetable gratings (to blend well) with one’s choice of fruits and vegetables, with a generous sprinkling of toasted and crushed seeds (as mentioned earlier).