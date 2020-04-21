Combat Covid-19

With the novel coronavirus pandemic engulfing the world, there is much fear and anxiety among people about how to protect themselves from the virus. Unfortunately, there is currently neither a vaccine nor a cure for this widespread disease that has claimed over thousands of lives so far globally. The silver lining in this dark cloud is the fact that over many people have also recovered from this disease so far, and this number continues to rise. When it comes to combating infectious viral diseases, the strength of your own body’s immune system is often the best bet.

Ever since the outbreak of the virus, there have been a series of claims advocating alternative medicines or herbs as potential cures. However, health experts have debunked the claims of there being any specific medicine or supplement to treat those infected or to be used for prevention. Nonetheless, experts agree that people with a robust immune system have a better chance of beating the disease. Here are some key foods that play a big role in immunity building:

Amaranth

Amaranth is a highly nutritious and gluten-free grain rich in protein, fibre, micro-nutrients and antioxidants. It has a high quantity of manganese which is essential for efficient brain function and provides protection from neurological conditions. It also has a high phosphorus content which is important for bone health and iron which helps our body produce blood. It is especially known as a good source of health-promoting antioxidants which strengthen our immune system, thereby protecting us against cancer, heart ailments and infectious diseases.

Figs

Figs are a good source of potassium and help control blood pressure. They are also rich in calcium, manganese and dietary fibre, and are an important source of immunity-boosting Vitamin C and other antioxidants.

Amla or Indian gooseberry

Amla is rich in Vitamin C and has diuretic and laxative properties which help in detoxification while its anti-bacterial properties aid in healing ulcers as well as preventing infections. It is also rich in protein, fibre, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals that help in a good metabolism while also maintaining healthy skin.

Apples

Apples are a potent source of antioxidants and phytochemicals, and are linked to reducing chances of cancer as well as heart disease. This immunity-boosting fruit also has prebiotic benefits, i.e. it’s rich in fibre that aids in promoting the build-up of good bacteria in your gut, which is crucial for a healthy immune system.

Flax seeds

Flax seeds have a high amount of Omega-3 fatty acids, fibre and plant compounds. They are also a good source of several vitamins and minerals which help in the growth and development of various body functions. Moreover, they are the richest dietary source of ‘lignans’ which help reduce blood pressure, oxidative stress and levels of fat and glucose in your blood. This in turn decreases the risk of heart disease. Grinding flax seeds is the best way to get all its nutrients as it allows lignans to ferment in the digestive system and reduce chances of cancer.

(The author is founder,

Nourish Organics)