Don’t skip a beat, do yoga

When it comes to heart ailments, some of the risk factors are modifiable while others are not. Hereditary traits and decrease in function with age are non-modifiable, whereas factors like eating habits, exercise regime, daily routines, anxiety, and stress are modifiable. Adopting the right physical exercise is one of the most important modifiable risk factors to help prevent different types of heart diseases and managing existing cardiovascular conditions.

A number of studies have highlighted the benefits of yoga in maintaining good heart health. An increasing number of cardiologists are also recommending yoga as an effective disease management tool. Arrhythmia or heart rhythm disorders characterised by abnormal heart rhythms affect a significant number of people. Heart rhythm disorders are caused by a malfunction in the heart’s electrical system that can prevent blood from being pumped out of the heart properly. An interruption in the passage of electricity in the heart can also lead to what is called a heart block.Here are some yoga poses that are excellent for heart health, particularly for people with abnormal heart rhythm condition:

Nishpanda Bhava

Lean back against a wall or any flat, even surface and rest your shoulders and head with your legs stretched out in front. Make sure there is a distance of at least three feet between your legs. Place your hands on your thighs with the palms facing up. Observe the movement of your breath for 10 minutes.

Sthitha Prarthanasana

Stand erect with your hands by your side. Make sure your feet are close together and your knees are straight. Place

all your body weight on the balls of your feet, in the direction of the big toe. Make sure your chin is drawn in, the neck is straight, and the abdomen flat. Slightly tilt your pelvis to avoid any pressure on the lumbar curve. Once you are set, focus on any single point ahead of you, while your mind is calm and your body relaxed. Fold your hands and observe your breathing pattern passively.

Anulom Vilom Pranayam

Sit cross-legged with your hands resting on your knees. Use your right thumb to close the right nostril, and inhale through your left nostril, hold to your capacity. Remove the right thumb from the right nostril, use the middle finger to cover the left nostril and exhale. Now repeat the same process on the other side. Repeat it for five minutes.

(The author is a yoga teacher, Jindal Naturecure Institute)