Don't change this for winter

Our body instantly reacts to any change in climatic conditions as humans are not an exception to nature, instead, they are a part of it. Human beings and nature are closely connected and dependent on each other. Due to the modern world, we have forgotten how to live with nature, the most natural and instinctive way of nourishing ourselves. We just don’t know how to live in harmony with nature and the rhythm of its various seasons.

With modernisation, seasonal fruits are now available around the year. However, we must only consume them in their particular season. This is because they are fresh in those seasons. The body is also prepared from the inside to eat it and digest it. Each season affects the body in different ways. Different types of food in different seasons help to bring a balance in the body. Going against this law of nature can harm you from the inside, as well as the outside. You must always be in sync with nature to have a healthy immune system, enjoy good health, and keep the risk of diseases at bay. Each season takes up to 15 days to change. This transitory period is commonly known as Ritu Sandhi, in yoga. Utmost care must be taken of the body as it is also trying to adapt to this change. We shouldn’t bring about a sudden change during this transitory period as it must be done gradually. Try to follow the same habits of the outgoing season, while the upcoming season is approaching you. For example, while transiting from winter to summer, let your body adapt to the change on its own.

With regular practice of asanas and pranayamas, we need to maintain an equilibrium in the body. An imbalanced body is a breeding ground for diseases. The changing seasons first impact mahabhutas and gunas, that further lead to the accumulation of doshas. This is where diseases are born. Another example of climate change is aggravated vata dosha in winters. Therefore, one must eat good food to bring it under control. That is why you must not fast during winter and only eat fresh seasonal vegetables and fruits. You must stay disciplined and take care of your body during these transitions.

Yogic techniques like meditation, shavasana, etc help to a great extent to deal with climatic changes. Ultimately, it is only self-awareness that can bring about self-regulation during climate change, and we can definitely achieve this through yoga.

