Don't fret over sweat

For most people, deodorants are like a necessity to keep their aura fresh and odour-free. We often see people around us using deodorants to ensure they don’t stink. Applying them is a great way to combat body odour, especially if you have hyperhidrosis — a condition where one sweats a lot. This is why, people often wear deodorants of their choice, not once, but multiple times during the day, to feel refreshed. While it’s a common phenomenon seen around the world, we must also be aware of the myths that surround the deodorant application.

Myth 1: Deodorants cause cancer

Only deodorants containing toxic ingredients such as triclosans, parabens, aluminium, zinc, among others, are believed to cause cancer in the long run. This might happen over a period of prolonged exposure to these chemicals through the armpits, which has direct access to our endocrine system. Therefore, the right thing to do here is to look actively only for naturally-derived and toxin-free deodorants.

Myth 2: Deodorants are only meant for adults

Not true. When a kid enters adolescence, he/she goes through a lot of hormonal changes and change in body odour is one among them. This is why one should rather start using deodorants early on.

Myth 3: Deodorants are to be worn on clothes

This is another myth that people are yet unaware of. The truth is: while deodorants should be worn on the body, perfume should be sprayed on clothes. In fact, the ingredients present in deodorants can stain your clothes and damage its texture in the long run.

