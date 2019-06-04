Easy ways to stay cool in summers

Even as it may not be easy to live comfortably in the scorching city summer, one can always use a trick or two to enjoy this season in a healthier way. No matter what age group one belongs to, they need to look out for these tips and take out time from the long, lazy hours of summer days to invest in healthy living. Follow these easy tips and enjoy the season in all its forms.

Say ‘yes’ to a healthy diet: Summers are the best time to eat healthy as we have a variety of fruits and vegetables available around this time. Add plenty of fruits to your diet, especially berries of all types, as they’ll help you load up on antioxidants which may help prevent damage to tissues and reduce the risk of age-related illnesses. They are also rich in fibre, which helps in keeping cholesterol low and may even help in preventing cancer.

Drink more water: Experts suggest that one must drink a lot of water every day and avoid getting dehydrated under the scorching sun. Other healthy options to stay hydrated include fresh lime water and coconut water.

Get out & exercise: Regular exercise is the answer to many of the physical as well as mental problems. Heat can lead to a rise in the stress levels among a lot of people. The best way to beat that stress is to go out of any closed premises and get some air while stretching your body with some basic exercises like jogging, cycling, swimming, etc.

Sleep well: Long summer days lure us into wanting to stay up till late in the night. But you should keep that urge in check.

(The author is director, internal medicine, BLK Super Speciality Hospital)