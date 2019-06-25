Eyeing the pool? Get your goggles on

Taking a dip in the pool in summers offers both enjoyment and a respite from heat. Swimming as a recreational activity can be fun but there are some dos and don’ts which can make it safe too.

Dos

Wear goggles while swimming: Swimming pools are usually treated with chlorine to reduce chances of infection. Chlorine has a tendency to wash away the protective film of tear from our eyes resulting in irritation, redness and watering of eyes.

Wash your eyes: Kids are advised to wash their eyes properly after getting out of the pool. This is to ensure that any chemical adherent will be washed out.

Use sunglasses in the pool side: Using good quality sunglasses protects from both UV A and UV B rays and covers the eyes from all the sides. Using polarised lenses also reduces glare.

Use lubricating eye drops: Swimming without adequate eye protection can result in dry eyes. This results in redness of eyes, watering and foreign body sensation.

Stay hydrated: It is advisable to drink adequate amount of fluids to counter dehydration, as well as to reduce the chances of dry eyes in children who swim regularly.

Don’ts

Avoid contact lens: Contact lens must be removed and a glass of suitable power be used while swimming as swimming with contact lens damages the contact lens. It also causes infective organisms to adhere to the lens or to the cornea which can result in severe irritation.

(The author is senior consultant Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospital)