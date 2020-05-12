Family time @home

The world is in a lockdown state and for a good reason as the pandemic, we are facing today can be controlled only with social distancing.

While this might be the ideal thing to do, it might be contradictory to our style of living and thus, be very challenging to achieve. A lot of people out there are unsure about what to do with the free time they are suddenly faced with. What do they do indoors if they are not allowed to step out? How do they make their time worthwhile for themselves as well as their kids? Here are a few activities parents and children can do together to make good use of their time and energy when everyone is quarantined:

Learn an instrument

Musical instruments can be learned anywhere and anytime, all you need is the right music tutor. At times like these, technology can play a significant role in enabling online training as you can search for your ideal music teacher and start training via video calls. Learning music at the time of such adversity can not only calm your nerves down but also promote brain development while you are at it.

Speed reading anyone?

We know you have been adding books to your reading list for quite some time. Now is the time to really start reading them one by one.

While you are at it, why not give speed reading a go? Get ambitious about it and challenge yourself and the children to complete a book in a day or a week. If you have more than one child, you can come up with fun games after reading, like storytelling or drawing the characters.

Watch documentaries

There is a whole ocean of options out there that are worthy of your time and attention. You can just login to any of the streaming applications and boom, and you will find loads and loads of documentaries. If you want to club two activities, here’s a great idea — while the kids are taking on some crafting activities, start a podcast programme or an audio story. It’s a sure way to have double the fun!

Tap the inner artist

What sounds more amusing than doing some fun DIY activities with your child? Just grab some craft materials available at your disposal and start a fun crafting session. You could also take up some science project where children can learn while they have fun.

Indoor games

Today’s kids bury their heads in devices whenever they get a chance. Get them out of the device zone and teach them one of your favourite childhood board games. Some of the fun board games could be snakes and ladder, ludo, monopoly, card games, scrabble, jenga, etc. Not only do you get to revisit those sweet memories, but your children get to enjoy them too.

(The author is co-founder, Furtados School of Music)