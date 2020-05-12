Fast benefits

The festival of Ramzan reflects the ardency of Muslims to fast for a month from dawn to sunset during which food and fluids are allowed before dawn and after sunset (these meals are called Suhoor and Iftar, respectively). The fasting duration is about 14 to 18 hours a day depending on where they live. Similarly, fasting is also believed to have benefits that can bring improvements in health conditions. But more research is needed to find out the long-term effects of intermittent fasting if practised for years.

The entire process behind fasting is that you are allowing the insulin levels to drop far enough and activate your body to use stored fat to burn off calories. Hence fasting has benefits in treating obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancers, and neurological disorders under the supervision of a doctor and nutritionist since one needs to adjust prescribed medicines.

Although intermittent fasting is practised by consuming non-calorie fluids throughout the day to prevent dehydration, dizziness, and headache, Islamic fasting is more stringent, therefore, one needs to keep a close watch on their health during this season of the pandemic outbreak.

One can refrain from fasting if they observe any symptoms of flu. Studies show that Ramzan fasting has health protective effects as it mildly influences the immune system. It is found beneficial for the cholesterol profile and helps in the alleviation of oxidative stress. Fasting essentially carries benefits, but feasting after fasting, lack of sleep, less activity, poor intake of fluids, skipping your medicines or supplements, and bringing an imbalance in nutrient intake can not only ruin the benefits of fasting but also devastate your health and predispose you to major illnesses. It is best to follow some healthy practices to benefit from the holy days of Ramzan.

Tips for your daily Suhoor

Begin your day with adequate fluids to prevent dehydration expected throughout the day but exclude sugar-based or fizzy drinks. Choose fibre and protein-rich breakfast with complex carbs to kick-start your fasting and to prevent you from tiredness, fatigue, constipation, and feeling hungry later throughout the day.

The recipe should be easy to cook with adequate nutrient quality: Oats and dal pancake with vegetable topping, chutney and boiled egg, egg and vegetable roll with hummus or avocado dip, mixed grain cereals with nuts, yoghurt, and poached egg, or dal, vegetable and mixed grain porridge with fruit. Avoid excess salty foods such as salted nuts/butter/cheese/ready to eat foods that increase your thirst for fluids during your fasting hours.

Tips for your daily Iftar

Include adequate fluids initially such as water, fresh fruit smoothies, vegetable juices, soups, cucumber, tender coconut water with basil seeds, yoghurt or buttermilk. To get your dose of energy, simple dishes made with sugar or jaggery, can be replaced with natural sources of carbs from fruits and dry fruits that provide you with the immediate requirement of energy and minerals such as potassium, sodium, etc.

Followed by this, add starchy fibre-rich foods such as whole wheat, broken wheat, millets, unpolished rice, quinoa, oats, sweet potato along with protein sources which should meet 40% of your daily requirement. Choose healthy protein sources like peas, dals, sprouts, beans, mushroom, paneer, cheese, yoghurt, nuts, seafood, poultry, and eggs but limit red meat and processed meat. Blend the above meal with one or two servings of vegetables too.

In lieu of outdoor activities, indoor physical movement and online physical activity classes are encouraged, while sitting idle for long hours should be discouraged. Thereby, after 2 hours of your Iftar and your Taraweeh (prayers) resume with some light exercise before you take a next healthy break so that you can get adequate sleep.

The next break before you hit the bed should not include a dessert treat since your appetite forces you naturally to binge.

Hence, have a high protein, vegetable-based light meal/snack/beverage/porridge or a protein bar if you prefer not to cook. This helps to meet your remaining nutrient requirement for the day and prevents you from muscle breakdown. This year fasting has been different in many ways and people are also avoiding social gatherings, so why not make a few healthy changes to preserve your health?

(The author is senior dietitian, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru)