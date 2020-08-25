For a toned face

We are no strangers to the fact that fitness has been deemed, repackaged and re-popularised as the new magic mantra that millions of people are turning to in the hope of a calmer, healthier, and more systemic life. In the post-Covid-19 era, however, fitness should not remain optional. Experts believe it should be practised by all to cope with the new normal and its new challenges.

Ruchika Sharma, a Guinness Book of World Record holder for organising the biggest facial yoga class ever says yoga has the answer as to why almost all forms of exercise focus only on the abdomen and the lower body. She points out that there are over 50 muscles that lift our face, neck, and scalp, and unlike the other muscles of the body, the facial muscles are barely used.

Therefore, when your face starts to lose its glow or firmness, facial yoga can work wonders in repositioning the muscles, thereby, restoring the youthfulness of your face.

Sharma says, “It is a natural remedy for fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, double chin, puffy eyes etc.” Performing facial yoga regularly is beneficial in ways more than one. Ruchika believes that it not only strengthens facial muscles, improves blood circulation around the face, and restores the firmness of your skin, but can also be a stress buster and an anxiety reducer.

The key advantage of choosing facial yoga, she believes that “it can be practised by people of all ages and is hassle-free.”

It is a “self-care regime so you do not need a coach to guide you through it.”

All you need for this is time. So, to get you started with your facial yoga regimen, Ruchika suggests five simple poses that when practised regularly for about 20 minutes, can tone your face, and bring out its natural glow.

Forehead tightener: Place your fingers in the centre of your forehead and sweep outward in horizontal lines. Open your eyes wide and pull your eyebrows away from each other, creating tension between the two. Hold for ten seconds and repeat twice. This exercise reduces lines between the eyebrows, alleviates tension and tightens and firms the forehead.



Kiss the sky



Kiss the sky: Tilt your head back gently and kiss the sky ten times. Make the kissing sound. Then, relax your face and take a deep breath in. Relax and do repeat twice. This is great for firming the jaw and neck.

Jowl buster: Place the top of your fingers of one hand under your chin. Rest your elbow of the same arm on the palm of your other hand. Push your chin into the top of your fingers and the top of your fingers into the chin. Hold for three deep breaths. This is great for firming jowls and loose skin under the chin.

Giraffe: Looking straight ahead, place your fingertips on the top of your neck and gently smooth the skin down as you tilt your head back. Bring your head back down and repeat twice. This could reduce lines and wrinkles in the neck area. It also lifts and tones the lower jaw which helps to firm this area and reduces sagging of the skin.



Jowl buster



Pufferfish: Puff out your cheeks again as much as you can. Then gently tap your cheeks with your hands. Do this for up to thirty seconds, depending on what feels comfortable. This exercises the muscles in the cheeks, lifting and firming as well as increasing circulation through the tapping movement. The result is a smoother, wrinkle-free cheek area.

There is no denying the fact that cosmetic treatments are not going anywhere anytime soon and they are less time consuming than yoga.

But facial yoga is non-toxic, non-invasive, and a safe way for people of all ages. Not to mention, it’s inexpensive. So there’s nothing to lose, everything to gain.