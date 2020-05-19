For an ‘eggstra’ score

The human body is made up of around 10,000 different proteins that make us who we are and keep us that way with only 20 amino acids comprising these proteins. However, 9 of them are incredibly essential as our bodies cannot manufacture them which is why we have to get them by taking a proper diet. People have different ways of getting all these 9 amino acids even though there are only a few foods that contain all of them namely red meat, fish, chicken, quinoa, cheese, milk, yoghurt and eggs. Of these, eggs are inarguably the most popular because when it comes to Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score or PDASS, egg scores a perfect 100 and is the only other protein than whey that is best utilised by our body.

Why is protein important?

Just like fats and carbohydrates, protein is a macronutrient that is a vital source of energy for the body.

Protein is found in every other cell in the body as it facilitates a lot of functions like energy supply, boosting satiety, preventing muscle loss in old people as well as promoting muscle recovery in athletes. However, much of the work credited to protein is attributed to amino acids. The current international recommended dietary allowance is 0.8 grams of protein per one kg of body weight per day giving an average requirement of 56 gm protein for a person with an ideal 70 kg body weight.

Eggs, a nutritional powerhouse

A whole egg contains several vitamins like Vitamin A, D, E, K, B6, B2, B5, B12 along with sodium, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, selenium, lutein, zeaxanthin and folate. These nutrients in eggs provide us with a wide range of benefits like:

Strong muscles: Eggs are rich in protein (branched-chain amino acids) which helps us repair body tissues including muscles.

Immunity: Eggs are a good source of Vitamin A, B12 and selenium which are key in keeping the immune system healthy.

Reduces risk of heart disease: Choline present in egg reduces the levels of

homocysteine present in human plasma, reducing the risk of heart diseases.

Eye health: The lutein and zeaxanthin in eggs promotes good vision and keeps macular degeneration at bay which is the leading cause of age-related blindness.

Good during pregnancy: Eggs are rich in folic acid which is effective in preventing congenital disabilities like spina bifida in newborns.

The cholesterol controversy: There have been misconceptions associated with eggs in the past including the notion that eggs increase blood cholesterol levels. An egg has 212 mg of cholesterol but since eggs are low in saturated fat, they are actually good for heart health.

Our body has two kinds of cholesterols namely LDL — Low Density Lipoprotein — and HDL which is High Density Lipoprotein. When we consume eggs it increases our HDL cholesterol which is good for us and reduces LDL which is bad for us.



(The author is managing director,

Vetphage Pharmaceuticals)