Halo around halotherapy for kids

Salt has been an essential, virtually omnipresent part of medicine for thousands of years. It has been used as a remedy, a support treatment, and a preventive measure. In the world of stringent medications, side-effects and allergies, drugless remedies like halotherapy holds promise in ensuring one’s wellness and also the well-being of a child.

Everyone’s aware of the adage ‘prevention is better than cure’. Halotherapy helps build immunity, especially in children as negative ions released by salt particles leave kids mentally alert and refreshed, enabling them to stay healthy with a positive outlook. It also ensures that children don’t fall sick so often.

Salt therapy or halotherapy is a drugless, natural, safe and effective remedy to prevent colds in kids and also boost their immune system. When one undergoes salt therapy, the micro-particles of dry salt aerosol get dispersed through a halogenerator into the respiratory tract. This thins hardened mucus clearing out allergens, pollen, virus and bacteria. With continued sessions, this cleansing action on the respiratory system prevents further build up of excess mucus, improves intake of oxygen, and leads to better lung function.

Salt therapy also lowers Immunoglobulin E levels in the body, high levels of which causes the body to hyper react to normal substances like minute dust particles triggering what is called an allergic reaction. Salt therapy also soothes skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis and even acne by healing the infection and restoring the skin’s natural balance.

Salt therapy can improve a child’s immunity drastically as they respond quickly to natural healing methods. One can notice a long-term health improvement as kids are able to breathe easier. Clinical trials prove that children show effective improvement and symptoms reduce by 65–75% within the first five sessions. With regular therapy, a child will experience great comfort and the dependence for continuous medication will reduce. They will become active and strong with better immunity. The best of halotherapy centres help children heal as they play. As the therapy is non-invasive, children will never realise that they are being treated. All they need to do is breathe, and in case of skin infections, expose their affected skin to the salt aerosol.

(The author is founder, Salt World)