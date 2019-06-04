Healthy spine for a healthy living

Our lifestyle has a big effect on most of our organs including our spine. In fact, around 70-80% of the population suffers from some form of spinal problem during their lifetime.

Who are susceptible?

People who are obese, who have had a previous history of injury to the back, who lift heavy objects regularly, who sit for long hours and, those who have less exposure to the sun tend to develop spinal problems more often.

Symptoms of poor spinal health

Back and neck pain are the most common initial symptoms. Progression of the problem leads to nerve compression and spinal cord compression which leads to the occurrence of numbness of hands and legs, weakness and urinary disturbances.

Ways in which one can ensure a healthy spine are:

Care while lifting weights: While lifting an object, one should try to stand close to the object, bend only the knees and then lift. The back and head should be kept straight. Do not hesitate to take help if it’s too heavy.

Workspace adjustments: Following good ergonomics at work can go a long way in ensuring a healthy spine. Keep the laptop or desktop at eye level.

Sleeping posture: People tend to sleep on their side or stomach or on the back. Avoid sleeping on the stomach and if it’s a habit, try to keep a pillow in between the legs so that the lateral position is maintained. For those who sleep sideways, the pillow height should be good enough and should cover the neck to shoulder length to avoid the bending of the neck. A thin pillow is better if sleeping on the back.

