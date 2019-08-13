Honey, here’s sweet news!

Honey is known to be a treasure trove of hidden nutritional and medicinal value for centuries. It is a kitchen staple for many households as it is loaded with antibacterial and antifungal properties and has been used since the early Egyptian days. An excellent remedy, honey is a complex mix of natural sugars, water and vital nutrients like minerals, iron, magnesium, potassium and zinc. Honey can be classified into two broad groups, honeydew and nectar honey. Nectar honey is further divided into polyfloral and monofloral honey.

Studies indicate that monofloral honey contains the highest levels of minerals at 4060mg/kg. It is twice as much as what is found in polyfloral honey. Some of the health benefits found in honey are:

Prevents and treats allergies: The anti-inflammatory effect found in monofloral honey soothes chronic cough and helps reduce seasonal allergy symptoms.

An all-power energy drink: Honey is an excellent source of energy at just 17 grams of carbohydrates per tablespoon. This natural unprocessed sugar, fructose and glucose directly enters the bloodstream and can deliver a quick boost of energy.

Cough suppressant: Honey is an all-natural cure when it comes to pesky cough.

Aids sleep: Honey is known to promote restful sleep. It can cause a rise in insulin and release serotonin, a neurotransmitter that boosts mood and leads to a general feeling of happiness.

Treats dandruff: Thanks to honey’s anti-bacterial properties, it can treat dandruff, often caused by an overgrowth of fungus.