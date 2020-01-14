Honey, honey...

People with sniffles, runny nose, coughing or sneezing, are all around.

A familiar and popular kitchen ingredient, honey, can help with winter’s issues. Packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants among other nutrients, honey possesses loads of medicinal value. A quick tip is to consume raw, local and organic honey to increase benefits.

Soothing a sore throat

Sore throats are common now. This causes discomfort and embarrassment, and also affects productivity and concentration. Prevent and treat a sore throat with honey by trickling two spoons of pure honey down your throat or adding it to your cup of black tea. You can also brew a warm cup of lemon tea and replace the sugar with honey.

Strengthening our immunity

The recipe for better immunity is as simple as a glass of warm water with a spoonful of honey, a splash of lemon juice and a dash of cinnamon. The concoction can shield you against flu, cold et al.

Healing wounds

If you ever get burnt, you can count on honey as a natural wound sealant. It not only makes the body believe that the burned area is covered with healthy skin but radically lessens the pain as well. Simply spread honey over a burn and wrap loosely with gauze. It requires a fresh dressing every five to six hours. Honey also doubles up as an antibiotic ointment for treating regular cuts or scrapes.

Add to skincare regime

Honey is the best protection against dry skin or chapped lips. Prepare a homemade lotion and lip balm with honey as the main ingredient along with coconut oil, lanolin, and Vitamin E.

