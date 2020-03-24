Is it a flu or coronavirus?

With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring novel coronavirus (Covid-19) as a global health emergency concern, health experts advice prevention to be the best cure. The symptoms of Covid are quite similar to that of flu. People tend to ignore the condition for similar signs and symptoms, for which it gets contagious, affects the immune system and gets transmitted to others.

WHO has confirmed the mortality rate of coronavirus is 3.4%. Covid is more fatal than flu affecting all age groups but more deadly among older people. People with pre-existing respiratory illnesses or other health problems are more likely to get affected. Other than general seasonal flu that is curable, the pandemic flu that has created a havoc and taken many lives, also shows similar symptoms. Thus, people should remain concerned and seek medical assistance immediately and get themselves diagnosed without delay.

Those with chronic conditions including heart disease, asthma, and diabetes, are under high risk of flu. Getting a vaccine for flu is the best prevention while following preventive measures is the only way that may protect you from Covid.

Similarities between Covid-19 & flu:

Cough, fever, body aches, headache, fatigue, and difficulty in breathing are the symptoms of coronavirus in mild cases.

Abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and vomiting are the less common symptoms reported in Covid.

The symptoms of flu include sore throat, muscle aches, runny or stuffy nose along with the symptoms of Covid.

The signs in advanced cases in both infections include pneumonia and acute respiratory syndrome.

In severe cases, the infections affect the immune system and reduce the body’s power to fight back the virus which proves to be fatal.

Critical cases of Covid have also shown instances of multiple organ dysfunction and respiratory failure.

Both the airborne infections transmit from one person to another in the same way. The virus from an infected person transmits to others through droplets in the air while sneezing, coughing or talking.

Preventive measures

Maintain personal hygiene: Maintaining personal hygiene is certainly the best measure to stay protected from air-borne diseases. Avoid contacting eyes, nose, and mouth frequently with unclean hands.

Stay away from infected persons: You must maintain distance from infected persons or individuals with signs of infection. Don’t shake hands or get close to such individuals. Stay at home when sick.

Keep your hands clean: Keep your hands disinfected and clean by using soap and clean water. In case, you don’t have access to soap or water, you can use sanitiser with a minimum of 60% alcohol content. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds before and after eating, and using the bathroom.

Use tissues: Practice using tissue while sneezing and coughing. Also, make sure to dispose the tissue safely instead of littering it carelessly.

Use medical grade mask: Using a medical grade mask is certainly an option to stay away from air-borne diseases. Cover your mouth and nose with the mask.

