Is stress getting the better of you?

Infertility is sadly the most common term used to describe a couple unable to conceive despite all possible efforts.

Details pertaining to fertility health, stress, habits, lifestyle choices, work and work demands, one’s physical ability and time are a few key areas to contemplate and look within. Above all, time and quality decision making plays a vital role in In vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment, the treatment process and its outcome. When it comes to fertility, a couple must exhibit a healthy sexual life, intimacy, be understanding, and nurture and support each other. Medically, hormonal imbalance, nutrition, and exercise play a key role. Once a couple decides to start a family, the first and foremost step is to visit a qualified, experienced gynaecologist who is also an infertility specialist.

It becomes the couple’s responsibility to adhere to the advice given, to follow instructions charted by their specialist, to undergo stipulated blood tests, follicle growth scan and timely medications. If it so happens that the simple plans don’t succeed, the couple must take the time to decide whether to move ahead with advanced treatments. These may provide better results and may also identify the causes of infertility, which will help the couple and their specialist to choose a targeted treatment.

A few leading causes for IVF failure are endometriosis, adenomyosis, infections in endometrium among women, poor sperm quality and DNA fragmentation, oxidative stress in semen, obstructive azoospermia, varicocele, small testicles, undescended testicles among men and immunological infertility, psychiatric treatments, auto-immune disorders and genetic abnormalities in both men and women. Most people are aware that the types of treatment available are IUI and IVF/ICSI. What they do not know, however, is the exact reason why the couple is affected...

This is where PGD (Preimplantation genetic diagnosis) and PGS (Preimplantation Genetic Screening) play a vital role in IVF failures, identifying the causes by subjecting embryo cells to genetic testing. If a couple delays taking up advance treatment, how can they know why repeated natural cycle, natural cycle with mild medications, and natural cycle with injections for follicle rupturing, IUI and IVF fails.

With age, the quality of ovarian functions diminishes and so, the outcomes. Such tests are fruitful with good ovarian functions. Every effort that does not lead to the expected or desired results leads one to a state of depression, identified by symptoms such as feeling low, sad, mood disturbances and so forth. Many times, depression is prolonged and goes unnoticed post IVF failure. If not treated, it could lead to psychosis.

Mood swings, medications and its effects, emotional turmoil and anxiety that breaks out in every activity exacts a heavy strain on them. Currently, Covid-19 is a new cause of stress, where people don’t have a lot of information and the course of action is vague. Couples now have to include self-isolation, immunity strengthening diet and lifestyle and getting tested for Covid-19 before their infertility treatment begins.

(The author is a clinical health

psychologist in reproductive medicine)