Kick the blues

True to the popular adage “if one door shuts, another opens,” the closing of gyms has unveiled avenues of fascinating fitness options for millions across India. Experts believe that our muscles respond

exceptionally to changes in exercise routine and martial arts provide excellent cardiovascular fitness with a boost in BMR (Basal Metabolic Rate).

Given the current space limitations, Israeli Krav Maga, the world’s most practical martial arts practised by elite security units and civilians alike, offers simple strikes that can elevate overall fitness levels and self-confidence.“Krav Maga is technical, tactical, mental and physical and a wholesome full-body workout,” explains Elroy Vaz, India’s regional director for Krav Maga Global.

For all strikes, stand on and rotate the ball of the foot to provide a hip thrust for greater force. Stand with feet a little less than shoulder-width apart.

Straight punch

With legs a little less than shoulder-width apart or with one leg in front, from the right or left hip, push the respective shoulder forward, extend the hand, straighten the elbow with a slight final bend, rotate

fist by 45 degrees so the two knuckles make contact with the target, recoil back. One can gradually even strike with both hands consecutively.

Front hammer

With hip pushing the shoulder, a bent elbow, close fists, raise hand above the head, rotate and swing the hand on the outer side (left or right respectively) and make contact with the outer side of the hand (fleshy portion below little finger), recoil.

Front elbow

With a bent elbow, maintain an open, straight hand (‘number 5’ position) and with the hip thrusting the shoulder, do a horizontal thump swinging across (right to left or vice versa). Make contact with two inches below elbow, recoil.

Uppercut punch to the chin

With hips pushing the shoulder straight and upwards, a bent elbow, closed fist, the hand moves upwards, making contact with the target with the two large knuckles.

Roundhouse punch

Bent elbow, fist perpendicular to the ground (like holding a teacup), with hips thrusting the shoulders, strike inwards and recoil.

Regular kick

Pushing with the hip, jerk with the knee, lifting the leg with toes pointing upwards and pushed back, strike like a whip and make contact with the ball of the foot, recoil.

Knee kick

Bend one leg and raise the knee, tilting the body backwards and strike the target with the knee, recoil. The other foot will automatically turn outwards.



High kick in action



SAFETY TIPS

When using the techniques as self-defence in case you’re attacked, expert Elroy Vaz suggests the following, especially for women

Be and look confident, alert and determined not to be the victim.

Women are gifted with superior intuition. Use it to sense trouble and avoid unsafe, badly lit, deserted areas or with unfavourable people around.

Always shout an imperative ‘go away’ rather than ‘don’t do this’, to deter the attacker’s confidence.

Be aggressive, not hysterical or out of control. Always scan the area you might find unsafe.

Krav Maga does not impose rigid techniques. Feel free to strike/kick the groin, poke the eyes, even scratch and bite.

Always SMS your rickshaw or cab number to family, friends or roommates, inform them which public bus or train you have boarded, from where and to where.

Carry handy and useful weapons (never buried in the purse) like kajal pencils, ball pens, car keys, full water bottles, geometry compasses, credit cards etc.

RULES

A warm-up and cool-down are a must before and after workout. Do consult a physician in case you are a senior citizen or if there are pre-existing health issues.

Wear comfortable clothing and proper underclothing.

You can do individual repetitions for each hand or leg. Increase repetitions and speed gradually.

Breathe out heavily when striking. Making a grunting sound can help boost aggression.

Always have both or one hand (if the other is engaged) close to the jaw as per Krav Maga principles. It is the optimum position to ready yourself for defence against an immediate attack from any direction.