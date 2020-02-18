Ladies, reduce your risk

Cancer was first described in Egypt as far as 3000 BC. It was noted that this condition had no treatment. However, now cancers can be prevented, and many can be cured if diagnosed in the early stages.

What are the most common cancers that afflict Indian women?

The most common cancers in Indian women are breast, cervical, colorectal, ovary, lip and oral cancer.

Until a few years ago, cervical cancer was the most common cancer in Indian women. However, this has been overtaken by breast cancer especially in the metros, for reasons poorly understood.

Breast cancer

This is the most common cancer in Indian women and about 1 in 28 women are likely to develop breast cancer during their lifetime. It is more in the urban areas. The incidence begins to rise in the early thirties and peaks at the age of 50 to 64 years.

Can breast cancer be prevented?

The cause of breast cancer is not known. Hence it is not known if it can be prevented completely. Studies have looked at the link between breast cancer and diet and exercise.

Although there are no definite conclusions, there are benefits for women who exercise regularly, maintain a healthy weight, do not smoke and have a low intake of alcohol. Women who breast feed are also at a lower risk of breast cancer.

If breast cancer is detected early it is easier to treat. All women should be familiar with how their breasts normally look and feel and report any changes to their doctor immediately. Mammograms are advocated as screening procedure to pick up early cancer symptoms.

In some cases breast cancer may have a genetic disposition and this should be discussed with your doctor.

Cervical cancer

The incidence of cervical cancer in India is 22.86% making it the second most common female cancer. The average age of affliction is 38 years. It is thought to be caused by the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) through sexual contact. It is more common in rural women.

Can cervical cancer be prevented?

Ways of reducing the risk of cervical cancer include using condoms, not smoking, getting regular Pap smears done, being vaccinated against HPV virus and not having multiple partners.

Ovarian cancer

The incidence of ovarian cancer in India is between 0.9 – 8.4/100,000. The risk starts increasing from age 35 and reaches a peak between the ages of 55 – 64. The exact cause of ovarian cancer is unknown. It can run in families with a history of ovarian, breast and colorectal cancers, personal history of breast cancer, endometriosis, being overweight, using fertility pills continuously for more than one year also increase the risk.



Lifestyle factors like diet including fried foods

can cause upto 95 percent of the cancers.



Factors that reduce the risk are a full -term pregnancy before the age of 26, birth control pills used for three to fix or more and tubal ligation or sterilisation. There are no specific screening methods for this disease and is unfortunately detected only in the later stages. However, some of the warning signs are bloating of the abdomen, feeling full quickly after eating, frequent urination, abdominal pain, loss of weight and nausea.

And finally...

Lifestyle factors such as cigarette smoking, diet (fried foods, red meat), alcohol, sun exposure, environmental pollutants, infections, stress, obesity, and physical inactivity can cause 90 to 95 per cent of the cancers. Therefore, cancer prevention requires lifestyle modification and avoidance of cancer triggers.

Remember, that prevention is better than cure.

(The author is director, senior obstetrician and gynaecologist- Fortis La Femme Hospital, Richmond Road Bangalore)