Lead from the front

As the coronavirus pandemic is causing widespread concern across the world, fear and stress are natural and normal reactions to the uncertain situation that everyone finds themselves in. Physicians and other frontline healthcare professionals are

particularly vulnerable to negative mental health effects as they strive to balance the duty of caring for patients with concerns about their own well-being and that of their family and friends.

While we all are safe at home we all have to acknowledge and respect the fact that doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff are desperately needed during the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic. These individuals also represent one of the most at-risk populations. However, they face another risk: added stress. During these trying times, it is important for health workers to be mindful of their well-being too.

Set up a life schedule for yourself. sleeping, eating, walking, fun time — all at set times and stick to it every day. Be proactive and pay attention to your well-being. Research has shown that stress can weaken the immune system so try some stress management techniques. Continue to exercise during the pandemic to help both, your physical and mental well-being.

Stay focused and limit your news intake. When you are working, you are focused on work, you don’t think of anything else. We all want to be up to date, but you need downtime — especially from what is going on out there right now. This will give you some mental space for other things.

Take precautions and spend time with family. When you come home, do take all the precautions that are advised before you sit with them — but maintain social distance. Taking care of yourself, your friends, and your family can help you cope with stress. Helping others cope with their stress can also make your community stronger.

Prioritise yourself. Within this pandemic, it is all too easy to focus wholly on the needs of patients, you must prioritise your self-care and practice self-compassion. This means being as warm and understanding towards yourself as you are to others, recognising that any feelings of inadequacy are understandable and taking a balanced and non-judgemental approach to any negative emotions you may experience.

There is a real and pressing need to acknowledge that healthcare workers should be provided with mental health support in a timely fashion. They will need a psychologically healthy, and highly functional workforce in order to successfully win the battle against Covid-19.

(The author is founder chairman, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals)