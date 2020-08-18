Make a connect

Covid-19 has been a boon for the growing work-from-home trend. Millions of people turned into remote workers overnight while companies continued operations amid the global pandemic. As the workforce transforms itself to the new normal, people experience different emotions.

As travel time reduced, it was supposed to be a huge win for everyone as it saved companies their office costs and allowed people more flexibility. But the eutopia is not being celebrated. What went wrong? What was a win-win for both employer and employee, failed to be celebrated. Why are their increased conversations on people wanting to get back to their office?

An overnight shift to work from home has resulted in a significant change in the psychology of work habits. There is a degradation of social connect at work. During the day, there are highs and lows as people handle different issues emerging from work. As the work stress piles up, colleagues talk to each other. There is a shared purpose and that dissipates stress or gives solutions fast. This disappears in a virtual environment as people are no longer able to connect to the shared purpose of the team. They are not able to socially relieve work stress with each other or share common problems. While virtual meetings aim to lessen work impact, it is not able to replicate the social and emotional distance that has entered the environment.

Organisations are increasingly recognising the need to have a work social connect. A few leading ones are encouraging informal only connects. Titled Tea Tuesdays or Lunch Outs, the concept is that a virtual meet is done for the team to connect socially, share their highs and lows and have fun. Fitness is another way to create a strong social bond within teams. All of these help reduce work stress during the new normal which is here to stay.

(The author is a fitness & wellness expert)