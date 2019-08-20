Monsoon care for moms-to-be

Monsoon brings relief from the sweltering heat, washes away the dirt and dust making the city look beautiful and green. So, it’s natural to cheer for the change and feel the urge to set foot outside and enjoy a hot cup of chai along with lip-smacking delicious snacks. It is, however, also a season for falling sick and pregnant women need to watch out for seasonal illnesses.

Many women suffer discomfort during their pregnancy, especially in the monsoon months. Along with the gloomy clouds, the monsoon also brings with it a host of mosquito-borne infections, viral and bacterial illness like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, typhoid, hepatitis and flu.

These illnesses tend to be more severe in pregnant women because of their reduced immunity, leading to increased bleeding, multi-organ involvement, ICU admissions, early delivery and pre-mature newborns.

Here are some ways to enjoy the rains when you are expecting:

Hydration: Staying hydrated is essential, even during rains. The drop in the temperatures may reduce your desire to drink more liquids, but maintaining good hydration is essential to beat humidity; relieve headaches and fatigue associated with dehydration. Boiled and cooled or purified water must be consumed in abundance. Other safe options during the rains would be coconut water, home-made lemonade, butter milk or canned juices.

Diet: Craving for a particular type of food is not uncommon during pregnancy. It’s best to avoid raw vegetables in your salad and say NO to raw meat, eggs and seafood during your pregnancy. Save the urge to have an aloo chat from the local vendor or a sushi meal for later.Leafy vegetables like spinach and cabbage tend to carry a lot of dirt and need to be washed in clean running water multiple times, cooked, and then consumed.

Mosquito menace

Ensure that there is no stagnant water in your homes and garden as they help breed mosquitoes that spread malaria and dengue. Mosquito-proof your house.Use mosquito nets, repellents, meshes in the windows and doors of your homes or air-conditioning to control the mosquito menace.

Clothing & footwear

Loose full-sleeved comfortable cotton clothing will offer protection from mosquitoes and help beat the humidity. Avoid wearing synthetic fabrics and tight clothing as they can cause discomfort and rashes.

