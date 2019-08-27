No tall claims, it’s healthy

It is a universally acknowledged truth that drinking milk provides us minerals and proteins essential for healthy bones and muscles. Yet, a lot of us stop drinking milk as we grow older because of difficulty in digesting high levels of lactose in buffalo or cow’s milk, which are the most widely consumed sources of milk. What we need is a better alternative that is also high in nutritional value. This is where camel milk scores over others.

High nutritional value: While some people suggest plant-based milk as an alternative to buffalo milk, there is no denying that the former is low in protein. According to many studies, camel’s milk is nutritionally superior and has a high concentration of mono-and polyunsaturated fatty acids, and serum albumin. It is also rich in protective proteins like lactoferrin, immunoglobulins, lysozyme, and antioxidants. Boosts immune system: Being rich in zinc and protective proteins, camel’s milk can help strengthen the immune system by combating microbes and keeping diseases like psoriasis at bay.

Anti-cancer: It has peptidoglycan-recognition protein, which can stimulate anti-cancer activity. In fact, it is known for its properties in protecting against breast cancer as it controls metastasis.

Food for skin: Thanks to the presence of vitamin C, camel milk provides the skin with much-needed antioxidants. This helps protect the skin from free radicals, reducing the occurrence of wrinkles.

(The author is R&D manager, Aadvik Foods)