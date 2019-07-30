Now, teeth can be corrected invisibly

When patients think about orthodontics, braces are the first thing that comes to their mind. However, orthodontics is more than just braces. Clear aligners are a clear plastic tooth moving removable appliances that are an excellent aesthetic option for those adults who are reluctant to wear the fixed appliance. Since the introduction of aligners, controversy has existed over whether moderate to difficult orthodontic treatment can be routinely accomplished. A wide range of cases can be effectively corrected. Clinicians should gain significant clinical experience in the treatment of mild malocclusions before attempting to treat more complex cases.

One needs to understand that aligners are only an appliance, an alternative to dental braces, and the technique for working with it is continually being developed and honed. Refinement, adjustment at each appointment, and rebooting are all a part of the technique, and everything depends on the clinician’s skill. Recent advances in digital orthodontics have resulted in vast improvements in clear aligner technology and these developments have brought clear aligner therapy shoulder–to-shoulder with that of fixed dental braces. ODS aligners are made with advanced German technology.

They use high-quality (USFDA/ CE approved) medical grade plastic. ODS aligners use a molecularly modified copolymer plastic. Its composition transforms the inner walls of aligner into a softer and more pliable material, making it easier and more comfortable for the patient. Even before a single tooth is moved, the entire treatment is planned through software and every movement can be visualised. This requires a revolutionised thought process from being a reactive clinician to being a proactive one.

(The author is an orthodontist)