Rosehip oil beats the chill

Rosehip oil is a wonder oil that should be added to your daily beauty regimen. High in linoleic and linolenic fatty acid and Vitamin A and C, it is known to regenerate and repair skin tissues, especially during winters.

It is especially beneficial in the treatment of damaged skin tissues including scars and burns and evens out texture of dry and wrinkled skin. The consistency of the oil makes it an excellent facial oil. Rosehip oil is cold-pressed and extracted from the seeds of the rose bush. With winter here, stock up on the oil which can help in numerous ways. Here are some benefits:

Fights acne

Undernourished skin tends to secrete excess oil, which can lead to acne and rosehip oil prevents this. It also helps unclog pores (rosehip oil is non-comedogenic) and prevents pimples.

Anti-ageing

Rosehip oil contains vitamins A and C that stimulate collagen production. It’s use reduces wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots, too.

Lightens skin

The astringent properties of rosehip oil helps to tighten pores and brighten the skin.

Heals burns & bruises

Its regenerating and antioxidant properties help accelerate the recovery of burns and bruises. The presence of essential fatty acids can prevent scarring.

Heals dry & cracked lips

Rosehip oil can be used to lighten the discolouration of lips and protect them from sunburns. One can apply it as a lip balm, which will help treat flaky lips.

Enhances eyelashes

Rosehip oil can be applied around eyes and eyelids. Regular usage prevents breakage and leads to thickening of eyelashes.

Strengthens nails

Massage the oil once a week into your nails to strengthen and protect them from breakage.

Promotes hair growth

It is an excellent source of essential fatty acids which helps repair damaged hair follicles and scalp tissues. It promotes healthy hair growth.

The oil also moisturises hair and prevents dryness. Rosehip oil is safe, natural and cruelty-free.

(The author is founder, Inatur)