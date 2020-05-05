Social distancing from food

With the Covid-19 pandemic restricting one’s day-to-day movement outdoors, it is extremely crucial to set a routine and structure yourself at home. The current situation of lockdown, which is here to stay for the next couple of weeks, combined with the lack of physical activity and binge-eating is going to have

some serious consequences on our health. However, it’s not too late to get things in order. Aside from isolation and social-distancing, keeping a check on your diet is one of the biggest challenges

when you work from home. Attending a conference call from home can lead to two things:

You’ve either wandered your way into the kitchen and snacked on an entire bag of chips, or forgot to eat all along, and so end up overeating a bag full of chips.

Either way, you’ve consumed an entire packet of chips. One of the biggest challenges you face when you are working from home is keeping one’s nutrition in check. There is easy access to the refrigerator and plenty of food available. And unlike in the office, you’re free to graze all day. But this habit can wreak havoc on your waistline, deteriorate your metabolism, and have a negative effect on your overall health.

Thus, the real social-distancing that one needs to maintain is with the refrigerator, and isolation needs to

be from junk food. Here are some tips to ensure your health is monitored and your diet is not derailed during this home-stay:

Keep hydrating

One often tends to forget sipping on water especially when you have your caffeine mugs at your disposal. It is extremely essential to complete your 8-12 glasses intake of water daily. Being hydrated also acts as a barrier to potential unnecessary snacking because most of us often confuse thirst with hunger. Dehydration can lead to fatigue and affect your productivity. The best way to monitor your water intake is by setting hourly reminders on your phone or setting a target to complete a jug of water by the end of the day just like your work tasks.

Keep a caffeine check

Try to be mindful about how much caffeine you’re consuming and when, as drinking it too late can affect your sleep cycle. Having access to endless cups of coffee might seem like a great idea, but too much caffeine can cause digestive issues namely, more acidity and gas, anxiety, and headaches.

Try and stick to two cups of coffee, and avoid excess creamers and sugar. If you need your sweetness dose, try and switch to a stevia-based low-calorie sweetener and substitute it for your regular sugar. This helps in weight management and helps reduce your calorie intake.

Plan your meal times

Since we are currently not working according to a scheduled time zone, it is important to not skip any meals. Breakfast is still the most important meal of the day and ensuring your breakfast is healthy is essential. Re-purpose your 30 minute commute time by preparing a healthy and sufficient breakfast meal

filled with oats, fruits, protein, and rich in fibre foods.

Schedule all your other meals as well, be it lunch, dinner, or even your evening snack break. Pay attention to your hunger pangs and realise that not eating on time can affect your alertness and productivity. Also if you don’t eat the right food at the right time, you are more likely to eat the wrong food, especially at the wrong time.

Clear the clutter

Trigger foods like junk and chocolate that tempt you to snack or over-indulge should be cleared from the cupboards. In an office full of people around, it’s a lot easier to eat one biscuit but when you’re working from home, finishing an entire packet of biscuits isn’t too difficult. Stock up your pantry with healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, dry fruits, rich in fibre foods, healthy fats, etc., and replace your regular sugar for stevia-based low-calorie sweeteners.

Do not eat at your desk

You might be tempted to continue working through your lunch break especially while working from home. Don’t do it. It can lead to distractions and lead to overeating and decreased satiety from the meal. Instead, get up and enjoy your meal properly. This will enable a balanced meal, proper chewing , and avoid excess eating. If you’re a chronic snacker, replace the chips with healthy options such as fruits, walnuts, olives, chopped carrots, stuffed dates, protein bars, etc.

Self-isolation during a pandemic is a lot more different than casually working from home. It’s all about adapting to these emotional weeks and taking life in your stride. You want to come out of this period healthier, stronger, and fitter. The next couple of weeks are crucial to realise, reorganise and rediscover your body and build a great immunity system. Lastly, keep sanitising.

(The author is a nutritionist)