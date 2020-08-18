Spice it up

As we soak in the soothing rains, the calming drops from the skies bring out the chai and pakoda cravings and instantly change the mood of the city to sublime hues. Work becomes slightly more bearable with the soft, cooling breeze while we hum our way to deadlines. But the season also comes with a lot of risks due to the humidity and the wet atmosphere, increasing your chances of falling ill. Hence, it’s important to make healthier lifestyle choices such as eating a well-balanced diet that includes plenty of immunity-boosting foods. Here are some powerful herbs and spices that not only add flavour to your food but also help strengthen your immune system:

Cinnamon: Commonly known as dalchini, cinnamon contains sufficient amounts of manganese, iron, calcium and fibre. Its essential oils including Cinnamyl acetate and

cinnamaldehyde boost immunity. Cinnamon is also used as a wonderful cardio-protective herb as it helps to keep the blood pressure in check and it is also a great antioxidant.

Pepper: Pepper has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It’s carminative properties also help in digestion and in maintaining gut health, but importantly, its

expectorant properties help break up the mucus and phlegm depositions in the respiratory tract thereby providing relief from the nasal congestion and sinusitis. You can add this effective ingredient in your diet by sprinkling some on your eggs, your salads, soups and even spice up your chai!

Cloves: Cloves contain an active ingredient eugenol that fights off disease-causing bacteria in the body thus, reducing the chance of infection. They also have antioxidant properties which aid the immune system in fighting off oxidative damage and cell-damaging free radicals. Clove has been used for ages as a remedy for acute pains and it is also an excellent respiratory herb.

Lemongrass: As rejuvenated as the aroma of lemongrass leaves us, it also contributes significantly to the body’s wellness. Add its concoction to your teas and include it in your meals to enjoy its antioxidant properties. It’s often referred to as fever grass as it’s used for treating fevers and symptoms of a cold. Additionally, it is also used for treating infections of the digestive tract and urinary tract.

Hing (Asafoetida): Hing or asafoetida has properties that help boost your immunity with its anti-inflammatory, antibiotic and anti-viral properties. It keeps the digestive tract in check and targets cell-damaging free radicals which are contributors to various diseases. You can add it in your dal and other meals to enhance taste and wellness.

Turmeric: The age-old ingredient from mom’s kitchen can work wonders when it comes to immunity. Be it in your food, milk or even your tea, turmeric helps cure wounds, clears the skin, aids in digestion and benefits your bones. Curcumin, a compound present in turmeric, is known to possess anti-inflammatory properties that help boost immunity. It is also a great antioxidant which helps to slow down the oxidative processes in the body and keeps you looking young.

Ginger: Nothing says monsoons better than a good cup of ginger tea. Well, not only is it calming to the soul but the ginger in it also helps to ease throat infections. Its anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, anti-bacterial properties keep the body’s defences up against cough, fever, chills and congestion.

A spoonful of honey mixed with ginger extract can help your child get rid of all the irritation and congestion in their respiratory tract. Ginger can also help ease out the aches and pains.

Garlic: Garlic has unparalleled benefits. From helping in keeping your blood pressure in check to keeping your gut healthy, it does it all. It’s antimicrobial and antifungal properties stimulate the immune system and keep diseases at bay.

Add some garlic to your everyday curries, mix it up with some chutneys and enjoy the flavour and the health. The allicin in garlic also helps to fight allergies and respiratory infections. It is also a great natural blood thinner.

