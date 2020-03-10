Spring back with skin care

Everyone wants to look good, no matter what the season. Maintaining good skin needs some knowledge about treatments that can help it look its best.

Spring comes with problems for people with allergies, including problems like itchy, rashes or inflamed skin. Pollutants and pollen in the air may be responsible for this. The skin and scalp absorb what is applied to it, sensitive skin types can have an immediate allergic reaction to a cosmetic ingredient. Even if there is no sudden reaction, there can be a cumulative effect, with a build-up of chemical residues in the body. Lead, for instance, present in certain eye makeup products, can have many adverse effects. Using creams on oily skin can lead to acne, pimples or rashes. Sensitive skin may become red and start itching due to urticaria or dermatitis. Sometimes, the allergy can become severe and affect the respiratory system. With permanent dyes and other products commonly used, a patch test is recommended.

Today, many cosmetic companies do not use ingredients like parabens, sulphates, mineral oil or synthetic colours. The reason why many advocate organic ingredients and Ayurveda is that they are safe and non-toxic. For mild allergic reactions, some natural ingredients may help. For instance, sandalwood paste reduces redness and itching. Aloe vera gel can be applied to soothe the condition. Add a tablespoon of vinegar or baking soda to a mug of water and wash the area to relieve itching. Or, grind poppy seeds, add a little rose water, make a paste and apply on affected areas. Essential oils are used to formulate natural cosmetics. However, they need to be used with caution, as their action is highly potent. One has to learn how to mix them with carrier oils, mineral water or rose water in the prescribed proportions. Here are some home remedies: