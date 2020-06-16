Swish & swirl

Oil pulling is regarded as an ancient Ayurveda treatment that dates back to more than 3,000 years. Considered as a detoxification therapy, it involves taking a spoonful of cold-pressed virgin oil (preferably coconut oil) and swishing it in your mouth for about 5 minutes, similar to using a mouthwash. The purpose of oil pulling is to swish the oil around in your mouth, between the teeth to get rid of bacteria in the mouth, spit it out and immediately rinse with some warm water.

Oil pulling is an alternative health practice gaining traction in recent times not only for oral health but also as an immunity-boosting measure. As the mouth is home to millions of microbes including bacteria, the oil pulling process helps get rid of these bacteria through swishing oil in the mouth and in between the teeth. Swishing the oil for a prolonged period cleanses the mouth and decreases the bacterial load. Not only does this promote oral hygiene, this technique aids in overall health and well- being.

With the Covid-19 pandemic spread across the globe, it is recommended to build and maintain a strong immune system to help combat the risk of being infected.

Cold-pressed virgin coconut oil is a superfood and a rich source of naturally occurring lauric acid and contains Vitamin E which helps to improve the body’s immunity. The Medium Chain Fatty Acids, that contains lauric acid and caprylic acid, strengthens the immune system and have anti-viral properties. Therefore, adding two spoons of virgin coconut oil to the diet every day can help improve the immunity and maintain a healthy, holistic lifestyle.

How to do it?

Start by swishing it in your mouth on an empty stomach, first thing in the morning.

Take about 1 tablespoon of virgin coconut oil in the mouth and swish it for about 3-5 minutes.

Discard the oil by spitting it out. Do not swallow the oil as you will ingest the toxins with it as well

Rinse the mouth with warm water and brush your teeth as usual.

Repeat the process 3-4 times a week.

(The author is a nutritionist)