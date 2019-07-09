Take life with a dash of lime

Guzzling down lukewarm lemon water with or without honey on an empty stomach is one of the most widespread remedies for weight loss. But, contrary to this popular belief, the actual scientific fact is that no single ingredient added into your diet can in itself lead to weight loss. Weight management is a matter of complete lifestyle changes like eating balanced and nutritious meals and prioritising some physical activity for about 30-40 minutes four to five times a week.

However, drinking lemon water does have some health benefits. Drinking lemon water can reduce bloating because it can act as a natural and mild diuretic. A 2008 study published by Journal of Biochemistry and Nutrition found that the polyphenols (antioxidant compounds) found in lemon juice and its peel can stimulate the liver to burn fat, however, it needs to be clubbed with a healthy lifestyle as well. Also, for each lemon you squeeze into your water, you get around 20-25% of your recommended daily dose of Vitamin C which further boosts your immunity and helps in the absorption of iron from the diet. It also protects the body against oxidative stress.

Benefits

The other notable benefits of drinking lemon water are that it can stimulate your digestive system, and can act as a mild laxative to keep constipation at bay. It can also be very effective in fighting bad breath. Two types of antioxidant polyphenols found in lemon, known as hesperidin and diosmin, have been proven to lower bad cholesterol levels.

Lemon water should not be consumed from the glass as it can be a little harsh for your tooth enamel owing to its acidic properties. Some people also experience heartburn and increased acidity levels after consuming it.

(The author is founder, Nmami Life)