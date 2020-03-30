Up & about

Do not re-buff your health during this pandemic outbreak. You need to remember and work to equip yourself in boosting your immunity and preventing any medical emergencies while hospitals are busy managing to contain the community outbreak.

Exercise first: An active lifestyle enhances one’s immune competency and regulation to fight against viral or bacterial infection. It also benefits you in managing your weight, diabetes, high blood pressure, etc. It helps to de-stress and calms your mind while you are stressed about following the news on Covid-19. There are many online exercise apps to help you exercise at home regularly.

Mindful eating: Staying indoors all day with the family always draws you closer to food and adds to overeating. Plan a menu while you are at home and stick to fresh homemade food. Strictly exclude energy-dense junk and sugar-based preparations from your bucket list and instead include plenty of veggies and fruits that benefit in building the immunity. Listen to your body and limit portion size even if something is tagged as healthy. Include protein in all your meals. Improve your immunity with immune-boosting ingredients like ginger, garlic, amla, tulsi, guava, kiwi, turmeric, fenugreek seeds, pepper, honey, curd, leafy vegetables, shallots, cabbage, bell peppers, sweet potato, seafood, nuts, and oilseeds.

Edwina Raj

(The author is senior dietitian,

Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru)