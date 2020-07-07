Watch your step...

As much as monsoon makes our environment green and scenic, the moisture levels rise and so does the humidity. With all the moisture present in the surroundings, it paves the way for fungal infections, especially of the feet since they are always drenched in water or tightly enclosed in footwear. Taking a little extra care of your feet in the rainy season can prevent painful and serious foot conditions. Here are a few tips on how you can prevent fungal infections:

Firstly, if one is already suffering from fungal infection, do not self-medicate. Avoid using over-the-counter steroid creams because they do nothing more than flaring up the infection and making the fungal strains resistant to approved antifungal medications. Consult a dermatologist.

One needs to take appropriate dermatologist-approved antifungal medications, antihistamines and topical treatments for a good 4-6 weeks.

Always wear open rubber/ plastic footwear. Wearing closed fabric footwear soaks up moisture, increasing the chances of fungal infections.

Pat the skin dry before layering clothes, also use an antifungal dusting powder or talc on body folds like armpits, groin, finger and toe spaces and the waistline.

Avoid using a moisturiser during the day since it would overhydrate the skin and damage the skin barrier, giving an easy entry for not only fungi but also other microbes.

It is essential to wash clothes in hot water or iron them as it kills the fungi attached to the cloth lining.

For diabetic patients, keeping the glucose levels within normal limits plays a crucial role in managing fungal infections as glucose provides a good medium for fungi to grow.

(The author is consultant dermatologist, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi, Navi Mumbai)