Well-oiled & saturated

It all starts with a little bit of cold and a sneeze and the flu is here. While the weather is getting warmer and the days longer, there are still chances of catching the flu and other kinds of virus in the environment. But how is it that some people get sick very often and some are more prone to catching a cold or viral infection? The answer lies in the body’s immune system.

The immune system is considered as the first line of defence of the body against all alien microorganisms entering the body. A weak immune system means you are more likely to fall ill however, a stronger immune system does not make you invincible either. An underactive immune system results in the body being highly susceptible catching a cold or virus related to changes in weather. Therefore, keeping the immunity levels high is the only way to ward off illness and stay comparatively safe from weather changes. It is often a misconception that one must invest in exotic foods to help boost immunity levels and ensure maximum health and fitness benefits or foods that are bitter or taste like medicine.

There is one such superfood that has been a tradition in Indian homes for years and is most commonly found in every kitchen. While the craze for superfoods has evolved rather recently, virgin coconut oil is the oldest superfood that is trusted by every Indian household.

Research has shown that coconut oil is recommended for its myriad health benefits. Cold-pressed virgin coconut oil is extracted using natural means or no heat process from the fresh and matured kernels of the coconut. This extraction process preserves all the natural goodness of the oil that naturally helps boost the immune system in the long run. The incredible benefits of virgin coconut oil include:

The important Medium-Chain Fatty Acids (MCFA) present in coconut oil are lauric acid, caprylic acid, and capric acid. The MCFAs in coconut oil principally destroy microbial organisms by disturbing their membranes, thus interfering with virus assembly and maturation.

Lauric acid and its monoglyceride found in coconut oil are effective in obliterating a wide variety of lipid-coated bacteria by disintegrating their lipid membranes.

The function of monolaurin is that of an antivirus that targets enveloped viruses encased in a protective layer of lipids and phospholipids. It kills the virus by dissolving the protective lipids surrounding it.

Studies show that monolaurin markedly reduces the viral count on patients with HIV, herpes, measles, and vesicular stomatitis, among other viruses.

Cold-pressed virgin coconut oils contain MCTs (Medium Chain Triglyceride Fats) which is used by the liver as a cleanser. This fat is one of the healthiest saturated fats because the body is able to easily absorb it.

Food plays an important role in deciding our health, which in turn affects the body’s immune system. A weaker immune system can be detected when a person falls sick easily and quite

often. The intake of virgin coconut oil enhances the metabolism while also strengthening the immune system. Virgin coconut oil can be included in the diet in several ways.

Virgin coconut oil can be used in everyday cooking due to its high smoke point. It can also be used for sautéing and baking desserts.

n It is recommended to consume 2 spoons of virgin coconut oil every day to boost the immune system

Virgin coconut oil is not a miracle cure for any illness and therefore eating a balanced diet that comprises healthy fats, grains, and leafy vegetables add to the process of boosting immunity.

(The author is a nutritionist)