What IF is a weighty matter...

In the last couple of months, our social media feeds have exploded with what appears to be a new diet fad ­— Intermittent Fasting or IF as its proponents shorten it to. What exactly is Intermittent Fasting and is it just a fad or is there some merit to this style of eating? Let’s take a closer look.

History of fasting

Fasting as a religious practice exists in all cultures around the world. Most commonly we see the month-long fasting of Lent and Ramadan and the seven days of Navratri fasting twice a year. Although not clear when it actually originated, most of us have experienced some kind of fast or the other. Throughout history, we’ve seen people fasting for ritualistic, religious and health reasons. These fasts range from complete abstinence of food for a specified period, to no fluid or food intake, to abstinence from particular foods.

In medical terminology, fasting is a state achieved when there is an abstinence from food overnight, or the state of the body after complete digestion and absorption of a meal has taken place.

What is IF

Intermittent Fasting or IF is a pattern of eating consisting of a ‘fasting window’ and an ‘eating window’. Most patterns of IFs do not specify what to eat, rather they specify when to eat. The most common pattern is the 16:8 pattern, wherein you fast for 16 hours and eat during the remaining eight hours in a day. For beginners, it is advisable to start with fasting for 12 hours and maintaining an eating window of 12 hours. Most practitioners choose to incorporate their sleep hours within the fasting window.

Benefits of fasting/IF

There have been many scientific studies that have been conducted around the benefits of fasting. The most common benefit is a reduction in blood sugar levels enabling those suffering from diabetes to better manage the condition.

Fasting has also shown to help in lowering blood pressure conditions and the lowering of bad cholesterol in the bloodstream. Hence it helps in reducing the risk of heart disease.

It has also been found that fasting increases the production of HGH, which is the Human Growth Hormone. HGH is responsible for growth, metabolism, weight loss and muscle strength. It is believed that the body is only ‘ready’ for more food once it has digested, assimilated and metabolised all the existing food in the system.

Guidelines for IF

Even though you are significantly reducing your calorie intake during your fast, this is no excuse to binge on junk food. It is a misconception that you can eat whatever you want during your feeding window. You must make sure that you maintain a balanced diet during your feeding window.

Try and keep your food as nutrient-dense as possible. With the calorie intake significantly reduced, it is imperative that you pack in as much as you can in the meals you are having. Drink lots of water. Because IF is also a way to detox the body, it is important to increase your intake of water to flush out the impurities and toxins.

Do NOT ease up on your workout routine just because you are eating less now. Many people use IF as an excuse to skip their workout sessions.

Side effects

The benefits of fasting are quite enticing, but if done carelessly, fasting can have side effects too. Those with low blood sugar levels may find a spike and decrease in their blood sugar levels. Other side effects of fasting include dizziness, weakness, loss of muscle tissue, irregular heartbeat, and decrease in minerals and vitamins in the body.

Because fasting isn’t a modern ‘invention’, IF can’t be categorised as a fitness fad, or a diet. It is rather a pattern of eating which can optimise the process of digestion and assimilation of food in the human body.

IF can be practised by most people without the supervision of a doctor. However, those with existing health conditions such as diabetes, migraines etc. should consult their doctor before they decide to practise this eating pattern.

If done by keeping the correct guidelines in mind, it can bring about a host of benefits.