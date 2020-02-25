When the grass is greener on the other side...

Learning about grass can seem as exciting as watching them grow, but one must understand that they are fabulous edible gifts of nature, packed with nutrients.

Here are some edible grass one can consume for its health benefits:

Vetiver

Labelled Chrysopogon zizanioides as its scientific name, ‘Vetiver’ is actually a Tamil word and can be translated to English as “the root that is dug up”.

After cleaning the root of the grass well, it can be soaked in an earthen pot filled with water for about four to five hours. Its nutritional elements will ooze inside the water thus turning the drinking water medicinal.

Health benefits

Loaded with antioxidants, it is also a powerhouse of minerals like iron, manganese, zinc and vitamins like B6 that can help boost blood circulation and can keep various eye diseases at bay. It also wards off urinary tract infections.

Scutch grass

In Tamil, it is popularly known as Arugampul. Bearing Cynodon Dactylon as its scientific name, the full essence of the grass’s benefits can be derived by converting it in to the juice or soup form and having it on an empty stomach.

Scutch grass juice recipe

After washing the grass well, the cut pieces should be blended with half a teaspoon of pepper and cumin seeds. Strain the mixture liquified with 4 -5 cups of water. Add required amount of salt with little buttermilk.

Health benefits

Your stomach will simply love the alkaline properties of the juice as it lowers acidity in the stomach. Also, any gut infections and inflammations can be easily cured by having this juice regularly.

It contains a powerful protein called the Cynodon Dactylon Protein Fractions which gives our immune system a boost thus keeping the various deadly diseases at bay.

Lemon grass

Labelled as ‘Cymbopogon citratus’ as its scientific name, this remarkable grass has barbed wire grass, silky heads or Cochin grass as its other names.

Peeling the tough outer leaves can reveal the soft inner stalk which can be used in cooking. The bulb of the grass should be discarded. The lower part of the stalk can be sliced and blended for cooking purposes but the upper half, because of its woody nature and aromatic smell, can be reserved for enhancing the flavour of your dish.

Lemongrass rice recipe:

Add the woody stalks and grass slices to a cup of Basmati rice. Add two cups of water and pressure cook it. The flavour of the grass can easily seep into the rice when pressure cooked.

Health benefits

Lemongrass is a good cure for cough and fever. Diabetic individuals can also safely consume this grass. It can also be a nice remedy for common cold.

Note: Consumption of Vetiver and Lemon grass should be avoided by pregnant and nursing mothers.