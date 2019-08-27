Whiff of ayurveda for asthma

Owing to pollution and bad quality of air, each passing year has been seeing an increase in the number of asthma cases. Asthma is becoming a very common ailment and a major threat to the younger generation. Asthma is not a mere breathing ailment, it is a chronic disease which claims many human lives. Alarmingly, even when it is a critical issue and a chronic disease, modern healthcare does not have a cure for asthma.

Here are some ways ayurveda can help keep asthma under check:

Garlic: Regular intake of garlic has positive effects on people suffering from asthma, especially effective in case of people whose asthma is at an initial stage.

Tulsi: A very beneficial herb, it helps people affected by asthma. Consuming ground black pepper with tulsi leaves can keep asthma in check. Also, grinding tulsi leaves with water and eating it with honey is recommended.

Banana: Asthmatic patients should consume banana in a specific way — roast the banana with its peel intact, then remove the peel and mash the banana and add black pepper powder. This mix offers relief from asthma.

Ajwain: Taking a steam of hot water infused with ajwain is very soothing.

Turmeric & honey: Consuming a paste of turmeric and honey in small quantities ensures that the asthma attacks become less frequent. Even the fragrance of honey gives much relief.

(The author is founder & CEO, NirogStreet)