Whiff of fresh air

With the Covid-19 pandemic impacting the far corners of the world, people have realised the importance of prioritising respiratory health as well as accurate and timely diagnosis of respiratory diseases. Respiratory issues are not uncommon in India, a large section of Indians struggle with chronic respiratory issues such as bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis, etc. One such respiratory disease which has seen rampant growth in India is allergic rhinitis, which is caused by hypersensitivity to certain allergens like house dust mites, pollens, fungal spores and animal danders. This results in irritation and inflammation of the membranes lining the nose.

According to a report by WHO, around 400 million people worldwide suffer from allergic rhinitis which is seen to affect people of all age groups, between 10 to 30 per cent of adults. Commonly observed symptoms of allergic rhinitis include sneezing, nasal congestion, itching of the nose, watery nose and itchy eyes. Allergies can have a serious impact on a person’s productivity and quality of life by causing fatigue, headaches and disturbances in sleep patterns.

Why is it necessary to treat allergies promptly?

A recent study revealed that allergies affect 33% of Indians but most don’t even get the right treatment. People tend to ignore allergies as they perceive it as inconsequential. The similarity in symptoms of respiratory diseases such as flu, common cold, asthma, allergic rhinitis, etc., often leads to misdiagnosis. Nasal allergies, when left untreated can also lead to sinus infection, middle ear problem, asthma and sleep-related issues. Allergies also lead to significant impairment in productivity and performance.

Allergies affect children more significantly due to their developing respiratory and immune systems. If your child shows symptoms such as frequent sneezing, nasal congestion, itchy and watery eyes, etc., consult a paediatrician for accurate diagnosis and timely treatment.

Is there still a risk of allergies with people confined to their homes?

Though outdoor pollution levels have come down worldwide, this alone does not eliminate the risk of exposure to allergens. More people staying indoors means a subsequent rise in indoor pollution and increased exposure to indoor pollutants. Indoor pollution is generally more concentrated as contained areas enable pollutant build up more than open spaces.

With the onset of monsoon and the prolonged usage of air conditioners, humidifiers, air coolers, etc., within closed doors, there is a huge spike in the build-up of indoor pollutants within homes. Staying home also means increased exposure to dust mites, pet fur/dander, etc. Monsoons also lead to an increased growth of moulds and fungi due to the moisture and damp surfaces.

How does one distinguish between Covid-19, common cold, flu and respiratory allergies?

Symptoms such as sneezing, a runny and stuffed nose with watery and itchy eyes, is indicative of an allergy whereas symptoms such as fever and shortness of breath are symptoms of Covid-19. In both cases, sore throat, fatigue and headaches are common. Allergies can last up to months while a common cold or flu usually lasts for 7-14 days. In addition to this, if there is a loss of smell and taste, one should suspect Covid-19.

Symptoms of a common cold are cough, body pain and sometimes even short bouts of fever. Cough is a symptom of allergy only if it is associated with bronchial asthma. Fever, body aches and pains are not signs of seasonal allergies.

No body pain is observed in cases of respiratory allergies. Shortness of breath is not a symptom of either common cold or respiratory allergies. Symptoms of common cold last for less than 14 days whereas, in the case of allergies, they may last for several weeks.

Awareness about the distinguishing symptoms between various respiratory diseases will aid accurate diagnosis and timely treatment. Allergies can be effectively managed and treated with the right approach.

(Dr Gayatri Pandit is an ENT physician & Dr Jagdish Chinnappa is a paediatrician)