Workplace wellness matters

Of late, workplace wellness is the buzzword in the human resources industry. Modern workplace environments are not always very conducive to the physical wellness of its employees. Here are some simple changes that can be incorporated in the daily work routine for a healthier, more productive life.

Remaining seated for hours at a stretch can strain the lumbar spine. Here is a simple sequence of yoga poses that can be followed to combat the stress in the body:

Seated half moon pose: Although this pose is practiced in standing posture, you can also try this variant while sitting down.

The sides of your body tend to weaken when you sit hunched up in front of the computer all day, leading to discomfort in the shoulders and neck. This pose helps you to return to work with a taller spine and a clearer mind. Raise your arms over your head, with your fingers stretched out.

Lean over to your right till you can feel a stretch in your sides and stay in this position for a couple of breaths. Repeat it on the other side.

Chaturanga asana: Use your desk as a support to do yoga pushups. It will energise your arms and help the muscles around the neck relax.

Place the palm of your hands on the edge of the desk at shoulder-width distance, and push your feet backwards till your torso is diagonal to the floor.

Once the feet are firmly in place, inhale as you bend your elbows to form a right angle, hugging them towards your ribs.

Exhale as you push yourselves back to the initial position. Repeat this 10 times.

(The author is deputy CMO, Jindal Naturecure Institute)