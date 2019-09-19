IKEA unveils six dimensions of better sleep

IKEA, the multi-channel home furnishings retailer celebrated the Better Sleep Festival here in its Hyderabad store on Thursday to encourage people to value their sleeping life as much as their waking life by helping people to sleep better.

As part of this festival, IKEA brought in Dr. Rama Devi, Sleep Expert, Indian Society for Sleep Research to share key insights and expertise to help people sleep like a log.

In a statement, IKEA said it’s crucial to sleep well in order to get ready for life. We can all benefit from improving the quality of our sleep. In many cases, it can be a combination of lifestyle and the right environment to sleep. A lot of people suffer from insomnia or other sleep problems. These can affect energy, concentration, mood, and function during the day.

Mia Olsson, Country Communication & Interior Manager at IKEA India said that IKEA discovered the joys and importance of sound sleep a long time ago and accordingly have evolved our beds, mattresses and sleep accessories range through careful research and studying people’s life at home across markets. “At IKEA, people’s comfort is our top priority and we’ve got a wide range of beds, mattresses, quilts, pillows, and textiles which inspire people to create the perfect setting for a peaceful sleep. Today’s festival is to remind the many people of Hyderabad to celebrate sleep, every day,” She said.

Dr. Rama Devi, Sleep Expert, Indian Society for Sleep Research said, “Sleep is vital for both our physical and emotional well-being. Sound sleep is necessary for healthy living, but select people who don’t get proper sleep at night suffer from various health issues. So, the first thing that you should do is to lead a well-balanced life and eat healthy food. We recommend an adult to sleep for seven to nine hours at night and even the quality of sleep is very important”.

To address this important concern, IKEA unveiled the six dimensions of better sleep. Mattresses, Pillow, lighting, window treatment, dress the bed, air quality, and color. These 6 dimensions play a significant role in the night-time sleep quality, which in turn affect a person’s energy, health, and happiness the following day.