BRING HOME THE PUMP

Research explains that any form of physical exercise releases positive hormones or endorphins that get you addicted to the pump. With serotonin and dopamine going on strike to protest the nationwide shut down of gyms, Fit India laments!

The charged atmosphere of a gym surely motivates fitness freaks to transcend thresholds, followed by a deep sense of satisfaction and gratification provided by these hormones. But the almost-apocalyptical pandemic has shut down much of the world and being gymless, except on weekly rest days, is a sacrilege for the disheartened pumper!

“Coronavirus spreads through both, air and droplets which are more dangerous. When you sneeze or cough, there are water particles from secretions as well as viruses are released. In a gym, most of the contact points (equipment) are metallic on which the virus can survive for more than 10-12 hours.

Hence, everyone using that particular equipment would get infected,” explains Mumbai-based physician Dr Deepak Solanki. An expert on viruses, he adds that the coronavirus would remain the longest on metallic surfaces as compared to fabric (6 hours) and hands (10 minutes). But worry not.

There are highly innovative home workouts that offer the same results as gymming, without any equipment.



Burpees jump



Cardio capers

Cardiovascular exercises can be performed within a space of not more than 20 feet. While spot jogging, jumps, step-ups and stair climbing are great ways to lose fat, Military burpees are famed for their magical results. As simple as doing a normal push-up followed by a jump with both hands raised, which amounts to one repetition, this burpee combines exceptional cardiovascular as well as muscle fitness.

Muscular musings

Calisthenics are indeed, time-tested workouts that maintain muscle tone and improve overall fitness. One of the exerciser’s most loyal buddies is the good old push-up. With its several exciting varieties like Incline and Decline push-ups, Pike Push-ups, Hindu Push-Ups, Typewriter Push-ups and Clap Push-ups to name a few, they workout the whole of the upper body within a few minutes.

Along with the chest muscles, these varieties even target other regions of the upper body like biceps, shoulders, triceps and latissimus dorsi. Squat varieties, lunges and calf raises keep the entire lower body in shape.

While many are used to maintaining a gap of 30 seconds to a minute between sets, Circuit Training (performing one set per body part without rest and repeating it in a chain) and Supersets (alternating sets of 2 body parts without rest) greatly increase the BMR (basal metabolic rate) aiding in both, weight loss and muscle strength.



Isometric exercise for arms



Isometric excellence

Isometrics are unique, static exercises that can be practiced just about anywhere with either one’s own body or immovable objects for resistance, sans any movement of joints. “The advantage of isometrics is that they are easy to perform without expensive equipment and can be as intense as their isotonic counterparts — exercises involving movement like in gyms,” fitness expert Binny Sreedharan of Binny’s Fitness Lab explains.

According to him, there are two types of isometrics, overcoming isometrics where you push immovable objects like walls, and yielding Isometrics where you hold the position of an isotonic exercise at different angles, like holding a push-up mid-way through.

Chest: Press your hands together in a namaste position for 10 seconds or more depending on your capacity, with increasing pressure. Squeeze the chest muscles (pectorals) with the increasing pressure.

Arms: Palms of both hands, each in a 90 degree position counter-resist. While the biceps of one arm work with the upward pressure, the triceps of the other arm are targeted with the downward pressure. Doing isotonic repetitions of these would emulate a gym bicep curl.

Shoulders: In a standing position, press the back of one hand sideways against a wall and increase resistance.

Trapezius: Sit on a sofa or chair and hold the sides of the seat. Without movement, try to shrug and hold.

Back: Hold both sides of the door frame of a room, position yourself at an incline (leaning backwards with a straight back) and hold mid-way. Doing isotonic repetitions can also work the back.

Legs: Hold a squat, a lunge or a calf raise midway. Holding an Isometric plank also greatly helps the core muscles.