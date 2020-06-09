Minimalistmove

The leisure we used to crave for in the pre-pandemic time has now led to too much of it, leaving us with a sense of boredom. Despite the many chores and work, there is still a need for productivity. Amongst the many things that you could indulge in, one that would impact both, your mind and your living space, apart from being an eco-friendly and sustainable way of life, is going minimal and decluttering your disorganised wardrobe. Let’s face it, nearly all of us have a messy wardrobe or a section of the wardrobe we’ve wanted to tend to but left it as it is. Decluttering has a positive impact on our mind and leaves the space looking aesthetically pleasing too.

“There has never been a better time to declutter and get more organised. Being stuck within four walls is extremely frustrating and finding something positive and productive to do is very essential,” says Avril Charles, travel and food blogger based in Bengaluru. Avril has been using the lockdown to revamp her living space to make it more breathable and lively.

The best part about decluttering one’s wardrobe she says is that you end up getting rid of all the unwanted stuff and you make space. There are simple ways to go about decluttering and making sure the extra pieces are used in an effective manner, with minimal wastage.

Getting started

Leanne Alcosoas, interior designer and founder, Studio Detailine states that the first and most essential step to organising your wardrobe is to get an understanding of the different categories you want your wardrobe to have — essentials, comfort clothing, occasional wear, business attire and the new, work from home wear. “Once this is decided, you can remove your clothing from sections of the wardrobe — as opposed to piling up all your clothes on the floor — and start segregating them according to the categories you’ve decided upon,” says Leanne.

As you empty sections of your wardrobe, you need to start seeing organised piles before you for each category of clothing you want sorted out in your wardrobe.



Leanne



Form a ‘getting-rid’ pile

Cynthia D’Costa, freelance interior designer states that most people find it difficult to let go of clothing and that is the main cause of hoarding of unnecessary and sometimes unused attires that are left in the wardrobes for ages. “When you begin reorganising, make sure you set aside

everything that isn’t used for over a year,” she advises.

Avril further adds that this unused pile can be your ‘review pile’ that you can go back to post decluttering to decide if you want it or not. Deciding essentials from a fashion perspective, Leanne, who was crowned Tito’s Miss Goa International in 2016, states that many a time all you need is just simple basics that can be dressed up or dressed down. Look at it from a staple wear or a classics point of view. “What is always in fashion and never goes out of style? This could be a basic tee in pastel shades, a black and blue jeans, a little black dress and about 10 clothes you love wearing and see yourself in,” she recommends.

She generally allows facts on the fit, the breathability, the feel-good factor and comfort to determine her judgement on the clothing she decides to keep. Building your wardrobe in this manner avoids the hassle of weeding out your wardrobe with no plan.



Avril



Space management

“Not everyone has the luxury of owning a closet in today’s day and age. With limited space, it becomes essential to manage space in a practical and effective manner. Most often wardrobes are messy because of unwanted clothing and unused clothes piling up. Once this vital step of weeding out unwanted attires is done, you can turn to manage the space effectively. It is here that you can give your wardrobe a stylish look,” Cynthia states. If you have limited space, Avril has a few tricks up her sleeve. “Put your daily wear and essential clothing at a reachable shelve. The other clothes that you probably wear occasionally can be put on the topmost shelve. Roll T-shirts, pyjamas and workout clothes into mini storage boxes. This technique is a major space saver, simply fold them in half and roll them into neat little tubes. Hang anything delicate or fancy such as your dresses, skirts, scarves and suits. It keeps wrinkle-free and is easy on the eye. You could also use coordinated hangers which look more appealing. Wall space can be used to hang accessories,” she elucidates.

Do not hoard

Now that your wardrobe is neat and clean, it is time to go through your review pile. While doing so, remember a cluttered cupboard is a sign of a hoarder and most often speaks of one’s personality. Most of the stuff being hoarded is unnecessary baggage and research shows it to be a coping mechanism which gives you hope that you may use the stuff one day. But this is a maladaptive coping mechanism. To get rid of what is not required ask yourself some questions to understand your likes and dislikes and put things in perspective. Leanne suggests looking into what fabrics you prefer, what fit you prefer, the colours that are overused in the wardrobe, will you wear this more than 10 times in the year again? Your answers to these will determine what goes and what stays.