Pandora's box

Depression is a word we often throw around without realising the depth of the disease. It is a mental health condition that affects people of all ages in the form of one or more recurrent major depressive episodes (MDEs) that can be mild, moderate, or severe. There is no known cause of depression — it is a disorder of the brain that occurs due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors working together. It is a frequent mood disorder that is severely disabling and has a significant impact on the everyday life of an individual as well as society at large.

Remove societal distance

Depression is a risk factor for suicidal thinking and good mental health care can reduce the risk. There are also several ways to ensure that the affected person accesses these. Suicide prevention programmes and hotlines can provide support and can withhold the tendency for some time. However, the focus on suicide and its prevention draws attention away from the fact that in ‘worst case’ situations, depression and resultant suicidal thinking/suicide attempts, suicide can be compelling. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), ‘suicide epidemics’ have been a quagmire and are known to occur sporadically, but repeatedly, in certain populations such as American Indians and in certain sites such as psychiatric inpatient units.

Suicidality, secondary to depression, can be a danger to others and those who commit such acts predominantly suffer from mood disorders. The most prevalent mood disorder is depression.

The Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 (MHCA) is a welcome step in acknowledging this disease that is often silent. The mental health budget is less than 1 per cent of India’s total health budget and conservative estimated cost on the government to implement the Act is Rs 94,073 crore per annum. However, clinical therapies can have a limited impact in the absence of an effective social support group. One of the most important things that we can offer someone suffering from mental health condition is to allow space for and comfort of talking — listening to how they are feeling without forcing them to open up can relieve them partially.

It is also important to understand depression, so some familiarity with its symptoms, possible course and treatments may help understand the person and how he or she is feeling or is getting better. Support their treatment and encourage them to carry on with regular activity, remind them of their appointments or medicines, or help them carry on with their hobbies.

What triggers depression?

There is no single cause, but one or more of the following may cause depression:

Stressful events: Personal events such as divorce, loss of job, death of a friend or close relative may cause depression.

Family history: Genes have a role to play, so if you have a parent or a sibling with the condition, chances are you will also develop it.

During childbirth: The hormonal and physical changes in a woman’s body during pregnancy and after birth, coupled with the added responsibility of a new life, may cause postnatal depression, also known as ‘baby blues’.

Substance abuse: Sustained high consumption of alcohol and psychedelic drugs can affect the brain.

Illness: Chronic or life-threatening illness like coronary heart disease or cancer, can cause depression. Other triggers can be poor hormonal balance (hypothyroidism) or head injury.

Gender: Women are more commonly prone to depression than men, mainly due to socio-cultural

surroundings.

Finding a way out

Take good care of yourself. Get enough sleep, eat nutritious food, and exercise regularly.

Reach out to family and friends if you are feeling lonely or sad and spend time with them.

Fight stress with exercise, meditation, and yoga.

Know yourself better — find your strengths and pay attention to what makes your symptoms worse. This can help your doctor or therapist.

Stick with your treatment plan. If you are on medication, take it as prescribed.

Do not skip sessions and tell your doctor what is and is not working for you.

(The author is a mental health expert)