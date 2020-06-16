Reboot, relax, repeat

Entering into the new normal we have experienced a drastic shift in our lifestyle, social interactions and most importantly ourselves. We’ve picked up new skills and have definitely grown to be more mindful of our habits. However, in our busy stressful daily routine, amidst the hustle of work, we often let things that matter fade into the noise. Our minds are constantly on the move but our bodies are often not. We have tried those tiresome diet plans and all kinds of fasting, went for a walk but kept thinking about that meeting we have tomorrow, all with minimum results and even lesser benefits.

In the wake of the recent Covid-19 pandemic that envelopes the globe and has brought with it the sudden flip in the way of life as we know it, it’s more important now than ever to keep our body healthy. Staying fit does not necessarily translate into achieving the perfect body or having the best pair of abs. Fitness, contrary to popular belief, is an amalgamation of a healthy mind, body and soul. Yoga can help us achieve a healthy mind, body and soul.

An over 5,000-year-old practice, yog or yoga, is not only a catalyst in our journey to fitness but also interconnects the mind, the body and the soul. A great mode of relaxation, meditation is an integral part of yoga. It helps keep an individual centred and has proven to improve concentration as well as reduce stress. Yoga is one such practice which helps you achieve your fitness goals as well as nurtures your mind and aligns your inner chakras. It’s an amazing stress buster and more than being a mere workout regime, it’s a way of life.

While one has to agree that everything has its pros and cons, it’s a popular opinion that yoga as a lifestyle is more effective than a fatiguing gym workout. Here’s why:

Relaxation mode

Yoga has proven to give an individual a deeper sleep that prepares the body to face the challenges of the following day. The series of poses are designed to relieve the body of any negative energies without tiring it. Yoga poses are also known to help you work out the dormant muscle fibres. Unlike the conventional gym workouts, it won’t fatigue you to sleep but will instead bring a balance to your sleeping pattern and sleep quality.

Acts as a stress buster

Various poses and meditations involved in the yoga routine helps reduce stress and leaves your mind clearer. In contrast to the flashy lights and blaring music of the gym, yoga helps find peace and instead of the temporary release of stress, guides an individual on how to deal with stress effectively. It’s beyond doubt that yoga helps one handle their physical and mental stress more effectively than any other form of exercise.

Age, no bar

Yoga is for everyone. It doesn’t come with the prerequisite of having a healthy body, it helps you build one. For an individual with bone-related issues, lifting weights might not be the smartest strategy for weight loss. On the other hand, yoga offers a battery of movements that allow the body to mend itself and recover.

All about you

Yoga is an inward journey. The practice makes an individual consciously focus on themselves. A majority of yoga studios don’t have mirrors for this very reason, so as to allow you to feel the movement of every muscle and the pattern of your breathing without getting distracted.

Concentration

Yoga helps drown out the distractions from the outside world. It focuses on the breath, posture and gaze. Practised in silence, yoga helps one increase concentration and focus without being easily diverted by external forces. The list is endless. But don’t take one’s word for it, practice the routine and experience it for yourself. Here’s your guide to trying out five easy yoga poses that can be practised with slow breathing. These shall benefit you in:

Relieving stress.

Curing insomnia.

Improving concentration.

Correcting bad posture.

Improving blood circulation.

Improving immunity.

Tadasana: Corrects bad posture, relieves stress, and improves the functioning of the digestive system.

Uttanasana: Relieves chronic back pain, aids blood circulation, and makes you more flexible.

Baddha Konasana: Relieves fatigue, stimulates your urinary bladder and manages kidney problems.

Bhujangasana: Addresses spinal pain, deals with lower back stiffness, and gets rid of hunching issues.

Shavasana: Helps to cure insomnia, improves concentration levels, and eases stress and anxiety.

Most importantly try to make the most of your time while practising yoga. This shall not only keep your body and lungs healthy but will also improve your overall immunity system and boost your energy levels. You don’t need equipment to practice yoga, all you need is the will and dedication to learn something new and follow it religiously.

Unlike other forms of fitness which require a lot of space and a particular type of set up, yoga requires a silent room and a mat to keep you comfortable. It’s that easy! It also doesn’t require any supplements to catalyse the results, if anything, it helps you cleanse your bad habits and guide you toward a more spiritual lifestyle.



