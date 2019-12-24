To DIY for

Christmas is here and we can hear the sleigh bells jingle, Santa’s jolly “Ho Ho Ho” and classic holiday tunes, tis the season to be overwhelmingly holly and jolly. Christmas is the most enchanting time of the year where the essence of mistletoes and midnight mass, of carols and candy, of snow angels and secret Santa brings jubilation to a great extent.

Whether the idea of warm fires, fancy parties, grand feasts or an adrenaline rush fascinates you or not, it finds you on the edge where you baffle on what you want to start with and what kind of magic you can bring inside your home to make Christmas more appealing.

So if your holiday spirit-o-meter has been running low and you’re seeking more ravishing fun, then we have got you covered. Imaginative and creative homemade DIY is a more natural way to coach the Christmas spirit.

The best way to feel joyous this Christmas is to partake in these totally amusing DIY Christmas décors with your child and make these adorable homemade ornaments and crafts which will infuse you and your child with the holiday spirit.

Positivity jar

Things you'll need: A glass jar, pine cones, fabric colours, rock salt, seed pods

(optional), dried twigs, star anise spice.

Method: Red, green and white colour paints for pine cones and its broken pieces to signify Christmas colours. Fill the glass jar by layering rock salt, pine cone pieces, twigs, seed pods, star anise etc. Rock salt absorbs negativity from the surroundings; the other elements are also very positive in nature and have a warm wintry feel. This jar makes a great decor item on the centre table during Christmas.

Crystal candle

Things you’ll need: Crystals in small size or in chips form and a tall candle, glass jar.

Method: Layer the crystals as per their colour to make it look aesthetic and arrange a candle in between the glass jar. Crystals have the energy of earth element and when combined with a candle, it has the energy of fire element in it. This combination works beautifully in healing our body and mind. It is great to meditate with and even looks great as a decor

piece.

Christmas paper bunting

Things you’ll need: Coloured cardstock paper (red, green etc), finger paints, scissors, jute thread and fevicol.

Method: Paint Santa Claus,

Christmas ornaments and reindeers on cardstock papers of small size. Get creative and paint anything ‘Christmassy’.

Stick these papers on a jute thread and decorate your house with this handmade holiday theme paper bunting.

Snowman

Things you'll need: White sock, rice for filling, rubber band, colored cloth for

hat, colourful buttons, glue gun, orange pom pom, black pen, and ribbon.

Method: Fill rice in half of the sock and tie with a rubber band. That is the lower half of the snowman. Again fill rice in the upper half and tie it with another rubberband. This makes the head of the snowman. Using any coloured cloth, make a cone using glue gun and stick it on the snowman's head. Stick buttons on his belly and a pom pom as his nose. Draw eyes using a black pen. Tie a ribbon on his neck and your cute snowman is ready.

Wool Xmas tree

Things you’ll need: Newspaper, wool of different colours, fevicol, pompoms, cotton balls and paints.

Method: Create a cone using newspaper. Paint colours on it. Wrap and stick wool on it to cover the newspaper. Decorate your tree with pompoms, cotton balls signifying snow and any other stickers that you may want. You can also use fairy lights to decorate it.

Citrus garland

Things you’ll need: Sweet lime or any citrus fruit that can be cut into slices, an oven to bake the fruit, thread, needle, and bay leaf.

Method: Cut the fruit into slices. Bake in the oven till the slices dry up. Use these dry slices and bay leaves to create a garland. This can be used to decorate the house during Christmas. Its subtle citrus smell will fill your room with a beautiful aroma.

Snow wreath

Things you’ll need: Cardboard, paints, cotton, fresh or dry leaves of any plant (like Christmas tree leaves), any stickers, pompoms or feathers you want to decorate with adhesive.

Method: Cut a ring shape from the cardboard which will form the base of the wreath. Paint it using colours of your choice. Stick cotton all over the base. Decorate it by sticking leaves, feathers, pompoms, stickers or whatever you feel like. Hang the wreath on your door.

Cinnamon, star anise

Christmas tree ornament

Things you’ll need: Cinnamon sticks, star anise, jute thread and adhesive.

Method: Tie three cinnamon sticks with a jute thread and make a bow. Stick star anise on the knot. Stick a jute thread to hang it on the Christmas tree as an ornament.

(The author is founder, The K Junction)